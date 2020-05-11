SINTON – The Cheniere Foundation has stepped up to support the Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Program’s ongoing efforts to protect coastal birds by contributing $100,000 to the Coastal Bird Program. The funds were used to support conservation and management work on bird nesting islands in the Coastal Bend region.
CBBEP’s Coastal Bird Program has been working for more than 15 years to conserve coastal birds and their habitats. The program was originally formed to halt declines and restore heron, egret, pelican and other colonial waterbird populations. Staff address conservation needs through on-the-ground management, public outreach and education, and research and monitoring.
As part of these efforts, the program manages hundreds of bird nesting islands, often referred to as rookery islands, on the Texas coast from San Antonio Bay to the Lower Laguna Madre. Management efforts focus on improving vegetation available for nesting, reducing predator impacts and reducing human disturbance. Consistent, annual efforts are vital in properly managing these rookery islands — it takes several seasons of management to restore or improve island habitat, which is why the Coastal Bird Program continues to do this work on an annual basis.
The Coastal Bird Program uses funding from a number of different sources, including local governments, private industry, state and federal agencies, foundations and private donations, to keep these annual management efforts going. Two years ago, the program received a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund to expand the management work that was being done on bird nesting islands within the Coastal Bend. With this funding the program was able to accelerate the implementation of certain management actions and have a greater, more immediate, impact on the conservation of waterbirds.
Seeing the benefits that this increased investment provided, the Coastal Bird Program has been looking for opportunities to continue this enhanced level of management. “Funding from the Cheniere Foundation has helped CBBEP’s Coastal Bird Program continue their intensive efforts to provide a safe place for colonial waterbirds to nest and raise their young.
Proper management of these nesting islands is fundamental to the population growth and recovery of colonial waterbirds, and we are grateful for Cheniere’s support,” said Dr. Kiersten Stanzel, CBBEP’s Director of Partnerships.
Respect for each other, the company, their stakeholders, and the environment is one of the core values at Cheniere. Each year, Cheniere finds ways to give back to the communities where they operate and where their employees live. In support of these efforts, they launched the Cheniere Foundation, which engages in philanthropic activities that support Cheniere’s values of fostering strong community relationships and enhancing employee satisfaction and engagement.
“Cheniere has a long history of community involvement and interest in the protection of our natural resources. We were pleased to support the important work being done in the Coastal Bend region by the Coastal Bird Program, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with CBBEP,” said Jessica Muennink, Environmental Compliance Supervisor for Cheniere’s Corpus Christi terminal, which exports liquefied natural gas (LNG).