GREGORY – Cheniere Energy Inc., the leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States, hit another milestone last week.
The company celebrated the completion of Train 2 last Wednesday and is now one-third complete with its initial plans, and has construction about 50% complete on Train 3.
Trains 1 and 2 share a jetty on the Gulf Coast with Train 3 having its own once it goes online sometime in 2021.
Cheniere said in a statement that the company and its subsidiaries, along with Bechtel have now declared substantial completion on seven liquefaction trains at the Corpus Christi liquefaction project and the Sabine Pass liquefaction project, located on the Texas/Louisiana border, ahead of each train’s guaranteed completion date and within project budgets.
To celebrate the completion, Cheniere Corpus Christi Liquefaction Facility Vice President and Plant Manager Ari Aziz, Cheniere External Communications Manager Jenna Palfrey and Cheniere Media Coordinator Steven Davidson held a tour for the media on Tuesday to explain what exactly the facility does and how it differs from area refineries.
The gas
Davidson said that Cheniere is on track to become the largest purchaser of natural gas in the United States and has the capacity to buy gas from all over the country, including parts of western Canada.
“We buy from all over the U.S. and it goes all over the world,” Davidson said. “Some of the traditional places you would have thought, like South Korea and Japan, and also places you wouldn’t have expected, like maybe Mexico or Qatar.”
Palfrey added, “From an environmental aspect, there are a lot of countries that are trying to reduce their carbon footprint and LNG is a great resource to do that.
“So we have a lot of resources here in the United States that we can liquefy and ship around the globe.”
The facility
Cheniere is a Houston-based energy company primarily engaged in LNG exports. Essentially, it’s the exact same pipeline quality natural gas that residents have in their homes and use for stoves or for hot water heaters.
“And what we do is we take that gas and we super cool it to negative 260 degrees,” Davidson explained. “At that point it turns into a liquid. So each train is essentially a giant refrigerator that takes that gas and turns it into a liquid.”
That liquid is stored in one of three giant tanks on the site with each one able to fill an enormous cargo ship.
Cheniere has sent a combined 715 cargo ships from both its sites which head to 32 countries all over the world. The day of the tour, the Corpus Christi facility sent number 51 from their site to Japan.
“It is truly an amazing, amazing site,” Aziz added. “It is different than what you have ever seen before. It’s not a refinery. It’s massive and it’s very shiny.”
Aziz explained that as opposed to a refinery, the Cheniere facility doesn’t produce hazardous substances or send plumes of dark clouds into the atmosphere.
He also quickly explained why the sections in the facility are called trains.
“They’re called trains because they looks like a train,” he said. “If you see it laid out, it looks like a train.”
Simple enough.
The process
Cheniere takes natural gas from all over the United States through pipelines that funnel into the facility. From there the real work begins as it gets ready to be loaded and shipped.
“It comes in on relatively high pressure then it’s cleaned up and polished to remove any carbon dioxide and any moisture,” Aziz explained. “The second section is the cryogenic section that turns the clean natural gas into high pressure energy.
“Then third party technology flushes the high pressure energy down to low pressure energy so you can store it in a storage tank.”
Each on-site storage tank then gets filled over the course of a few days. Then when a cargo ship comes in, the ship is filled over the course of a day then sent out.
Aziz said that with two trains, the facility is probably going to have two and a half cargo ships a week. Once train three comes online, they’ll have three or four cargo ships a week.
Facility dangers
The question did arise about what is actually dangerous in the plant since they do not produce chemicals or refine crude like refineries.
“The energy process is very safe and is one of the safest in the industry,” Aziz said. “You guys will recognize that if you look at history.
“There’s no highly hazardous substances like in a refinery. However, we do have refrigerants, like propane and ethylene, and obviously if those leak and hit an ignition source, that will probably be the most likely catastrophic type of event.
“The facility is designed to protect against that and is specifically designed to isolate and prevent any escalation at all. It is a pretty robust design.”
He also said that the facility has an on-site meteorologist who sends emails every morning so they know if there are any tropical depressions, storms or hurricanes forming in and around the Gulf. Aziz will set the preparedness plan into place if action is needed.
When will the facility be complete?
With the construction of Train 3 scheduled to be finished by 2020 and going online in 2021, what then? Will that be the end of expansion and construction?
“That’s a good question, and if you see our CEO he can give you an answer which would be a good piece of information for myself as well,” Aziz joked.
“I believe Corpus Christi is the site for area expansion. It’s good. It’s in Texas where you have access to the waterway, you have access to gas – all of which means it is very, very encouraging to invest in.”