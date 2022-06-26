On the heels of signing a long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with South Korea’s POSCO International, Cheniere Energy, Inc. announced June 9 another such deal, this time with Equinor ASA.
Under this new SPA, Equinor has agreed to purchase approximately 1.75 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on a free-on-board basis for a term of approximately 15 years. The deliveries under the SPA will start in the second half of 2026 and reach the full 1.75 mtpa in the second half of 2027.
Approximately 0.9 mtpa, or half of the volume, is subject to Cheniere making a positive final investment decision to construct additional liquefaction capacity at the Corpus Christi LNG Terminal, located in Gregory, beyond the seven-train Corpus Christi Stage III Project.
“Equinor is one of Europe’s premier energy companies, and we are excited to form a long-term relationship with another strategic customer that shares our ambitions for a sustainable future,” Cheniere President and CEO Jack Fusco said. “This SPA further reinforces Cheniere’s leadership in providing the flexible, reliable and cleaner burning long-term LNG supply sought by our customers across the globe focused on energy security and environmental priorities.
“The SPA also reflects the urgency in demand for investment in additional LNG capacity, not only for the Corpus Christi Stage III Project, which is nearing FID, but also for capacity beyond the project’s initial seven trains.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•