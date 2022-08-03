For Portland residents violating Stage 1 Water Restrictions, a citation may be in their very near future.
During Stage 1 Water Restrictions, watering with an irrigation system or sprinklers is allowed once a week on residents’ trash day. On that day, no watering is permitted between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
“We are required to enforce the water restrictions enacted by our water supplier, the City of Corpus Christi,” Portland City Manager Randy Wright said. “So far, our citizens have been very diligent in adhering to the restrictions.
“For the few reported violations, the customers have informed of the current Stage 1 restrictions and warned. But, beginning on Monday, July 25th, violations may also result in a citation. Violations of the ordinance carry a fine of up to $500. Repeated violations may cause a customer’s water account to be suspended.”
Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni added, “The drought impacting our region shows no sign of relenting. This is a serious situation, and we need everyone in the community to conserve water.”
