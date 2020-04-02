SINTON – Last Thursday, Sinton Mayor and City Emergency Management Director, Edward Adams, along with the City Council amended the city’s Local State of Disaster declaration which directs citizens of the city to stay home with the exception of Exempted Businesses which took place March 27 at 12:01 a.m. The city of Taft followed suit the following day and Odem put a citywide curfew in place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
While that list is very long, the declaration basically states that if you own a business where large groups of people will gather – like a gift shop – you must close and no social gatherings outside of your home. For a complete list of regulations visit sintontexas.org.
“This is a recommendation that we’re getting from the governor and it’s everybody’s recommendation,” Public Information Officer Desiree’ Voth said. “What we’ve been told is basically, we’re trying to flatten the curve, and this is the time.
“Now, they may extend it past that, but this gives a period of time when we’re to implement aggressive social measures distancing measures.”
San Patricio County Department of Public Health Medical Director Dr. James Mobley added, “This is a risk versus benefits thing, because obviously anytime we’ve shut everything down there’s going to be detriment. You’re not going to stop the virus. You can put in a 365 day cycle, its not going to stop the virus so the number of days is the best guess.
“Yes, we’re giving a little to get a little here and honestly, it changes – literally – every hour and a half for me.”
Mobley also said that the two known cases in San Patricio County is a mother who got the virus from her daughter but were tested in Sinton at Dr. Puente Joseph’s clinic located at 209 E Market St. in Sinton.
“We have what we call a TriCounty Medical Society which includes San Patricio, Aransas and Refugio Counties,” Mobley said. “All the doctors now have the capability of doing this testing now and they’re seeing their patients and making decisions on what to treat now.
“So they’re taking care of business.”