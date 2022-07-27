With the new Harbor Bridge eyeing a summer 2024 completion date, it seems as if a wrench might have just been thrown into those plans.
Citing concerns for safety issues involving the planned installation of certain elements of the New Harbor Bridge, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) directed project developer Flatiron/Dragados, LLC (FDLLC) to suspend construction work on the main bridge, releasing the information to the public on Friday.
TxDOT said that the stoppage only affects construction of the new cable-stayed bridge portion of the project.
TxDOT engineers previously raised concerns about certain elements of the bridge structure; and if construction continued, safety issues could arise. TxDOT requested that FDLLC resolve the design issues before continuing work on the new cable-stayed bridge.
The exact details on what the structure elements were was not revealed and a response for comment was not immediately received prior to publication.
“We work hard to maintain productive relationships with all of our partners to deliver projects efficiently,” TxDOT Chief Engineer Lance Simmons said, “and we cannot compromise on safety.
“We have been transparent and direct in sharing our concerns with FDLLC as well as our expectations on addressing these safety issues.”
TxDOT remains committed to finishing the project safely, in as timely a manner as possible.
In January 2020, TxDOT instructed FDLLC to replace the main span engineers, FIGG Bridge Engineers Inc., due to a bridge they designed in Florida collapsing in 2018 and killing six. They then hired Arup-CFC in August 2020 and began submitting designs.
In March 2022, Harbor Bridge Replacement Project Information Manager Lynn Allison said, “The new design team spent just over a year going through hundreds of thousands of calculations to recertify everything.
“On top of that, there were third party experts involved from the developer side, TxDOT quality control, Austin bridge division – all to determine that there were no structural issues found whatsoever with the existing work that had already been built on the tower.
“So just to negate any rumors out there, everything is structurally sound.”
Simmons added, “Throughout this project, TxDOT has taken steps to ensure that the highest standards are being met. We share the public’s interest in seeing the new Harbor Bridge completed, as well as their expectation that safety is our top priority.
“We appreciate the public’s patience. Once complete, we know this important project will last generations and safely carry millions of users.”
The current Harbor Bridge, which the new bridge will eventually replace, is inspected annually and remains structurally sound. Maintenance is performed as the need arises.
“We will continue to work with our contractors, federal partners and those on the ground in Corpus Christi to develop and build the safest bridge for the people of the Coastal Bend,” Simmons said.
TxDOT supports the structural planning, design, review, construction and inspection of over 55,000 state bridges, more than double the number of any other state, with bridge condition ratings that are among the best in the nation.
