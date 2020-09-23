CORPUS CHRISTI – Tempers flared at last Tuesday’s Corpus Christi City Council meeting with desalination plants back on the agenda. A resolution was proposed approving $11.425 million for more permitting and surveys for the controversial Inner Harbor desalination plant.
“This project began with area stakeholders seeking a reliable and dependable solution to our region’s water challenges,” Corpus Christi Director of Water Utilities Kevin Norton said. “That does not mean it should end there. Your approval of the financial agreement will allow the city to mitigate risk with the flexibility necessary to meet our community’s expectations.”
Process questioned
Council Member District 5 Gil Hernandez said,“You know I’ve been pretty consistent in terms of asking for information regarding desal, and I felt I’ve not been given all the information. Things have been delayed, obfuscated, and (I’m) just overall disappointed in this whole process.”
Hernandez added that the council was not given more options with prices included so they could make a more informed decision.
“You know, last time we voted to make the application for this I was the lone vote against it and that’s because I was not comfortable moving forward without that information,” he continued. “For the record, I’m not against desal. I think it’s a viable option. I just don’t like this process that we’ve been going through.”
Information wanted
Council Member District 2 Ben Molina chimed in agreeing with Hernandez and adding that the council hasn’t received adequate information on other drought resistant sources such as groundwater or wastewater. He also asked if there would be a rate comparison to desal and other possible sources that would be presented to council. Norton said they only priced groundwater and it was more expensive than desalination.
“So, moving forward I would like to see that rate model analysis,” Molina said. “I think for us and for the community, I think that we need to have good hard justifiable numbers, before we decide to move forward with our own desal facility.”
Environmental impact
He then brought up his concern over the environmental impact desal plants would have.
Norton said, “It’s more cost effective to put it back into the bay and it’s actually a benefit to putting it back into the bay because we’re pulling out the water from the bay and it has contaminants in it. As it goes through the process, you clear out those contaminants and so the effluent that goes back in.”
He added that the base salinity of the water varies from 25 to 45 parts per thousand and the water going back in will only be .3 parts per thousand saltier.
Transparency sought
One of the issues the city council is criticized most about it the lack of transparency. Molina asked if there was a way to hold more open meetings to answer the public’s questions.
“For me this is not about the sale,” he said. “First and foremost, today is about the ratepayer and how what the impact is to the ratepayer. It’s about public participation in a over $200 million decision that we are making that we’ve not heard one person be able to come here and I realized that’s none of our faults. But there are other ways to hear our constituents.
Council Member At-Large Paulette M. Guajardo said for her it wasn’t about desal, it was about the residents and what will happen to their rates and to make sure they have a say in the more than $200 million desal projects. She said that since the city is spending taxpayer’s money, they should know the alternatives as well as how much their water bill will be increased, which no one, including Norton had an answer to.
Questions raised
Council Member At-Large Rudy Garza Jr. began arguing with Norton about what information was supplied to him and said he wasn’t comfortable spending $11 million without knowing if they would ever see anything come of it.
He also asked why the city was in a hurry to build these projects if there was no immediate need when it came to water for the citizens.
Norton added, “San Patricio Municipal Water District submitted a request a month ago to start pulling water for (ExxonMobil-Sabic), they’re not going to take the full amount right now but they’re starting it. The demands are coming.”
It was explained that Steel Dynamics, Inc. and ExxonMobil-Sabic had entered into contract with the City of Corpus Christi to provide their water. As both facilities begin to ramp up, demand on the water system would also go up but won’t put an immediate strain on the current amount the city currently has. Desalination is needed for future growth, not the growth that the area is currently experiencing.
Deadline looms
Another issue that is concerning Corpus Christi is that the deadline for the loan from the Texas Water Development Board is up on Sept. 8. If they don’t submit the application for the loan, it could be years before they get back in the que for another one.
Mayor McComb added, “I’ve got a high degree of confidence in the people that are putting this together and the people that are working on this from our legislators to the staff, and to the people that want to see this community move forward. We’re going get those permits. We’ve been as transparent as we can be we can’t make people come to meetings and listen.
“If they’re looking and interested in the future this city, the future this region, we’ve got to move forward to this project.”
The resolution passed with only two council members voting no.
Norton said that in October the city council will vote to approve only the sale of bonds for $11.4 million. In 2021, approximately a year from now, city council will reconvene to consider and evaluate funding for construction of the desalination plant.
