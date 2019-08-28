City manager recommends adding street maintenance fees to budget

MATHIS – One hot topic that was discussed during last Monday night’s city council meeting was adding a preliminary street maintenance program to the Fiscal 2019-2020 Operating Budget.
City Manager Michael Barrera said the council approached him around June or July about issuing bonds for street reconstruction. During the discussion, the issue of street maintenance came into the conversation because the city currently does not have a program to maintain its streets.
Before going into detail over the report, he said the city would have hire a consultant and do a survey of the streets.
“We did this in 2010 and that was nine years ago; probably need to get it done again. They’re going to have to help us to try to put this program together,” Barrera said.
He then went on to develop a street maintenance program for the city by calculating the linear footage of the streets located within the city limits.
“This is my best estimate on how much streets we have,” Barrera said.
“I estimated the linear feet of all streets at almost 180,000 linear feet, or 34 miles. With each street, I estimated 25 feet and that comes up to 4,482,000 square feet for approximately 500 square yards of area that we would have to cover with a seal coat.”
The city manager explained the seal coat or chip seal would prevent cracks and potholes from forming if a street were to go under reconstruction.
“So I came up with how much square yards and then I got a price of buying chip seal single coat from an engineer that we’re working with on another project,” Barrera said.
He created four different programs based on how often the city would go back to do street maintenance.
“So a three-year program, you would do a third of your streets. Year two, you do another third; year three, you do another third. So by the time you get to year four, you’re going back to that first set of streets that you did,” Barrera said.
“So you’re able to do that chip seal on any street every three years. And that would be ideal, a three-year program, that’s pretty much what the engineer recommended.”
Barrera created a three-, five-, seven- and 10-year program.
“The larger the cycle going from three to five to seven or 10 years, then the cost to do each cycle gets smaller and smaller,” Barrera said.
He said the city currently does not have a large enough budget to do a street maintenance program, so he proposed a street maintenance fee.
Barrera said the fee would be modeled after the street maintenance fees the city of Corpus Christi and Kingsville currently have.
Mathis currently has a street franchise that is only used for street reconstruction, not for street maintenance.
Barrera said he would try to establish a flat rate fee for residents and for businesses.
The council was hesitant on bringing an engineer out to survey the city, but Barrera it would help them in establishing a fee for the program.
“We just need to do some more analysis, to try to determine what’s the fairest way to try to develop this fee with the understanding that any one specific business should carry more burden than one single family residence, because they’re generating more traffic on our streets than residents,” Barrera said.
While the council discussed the different aspects of implementing a fee, Mayor Ciri Villareal said, “That’s why we’re in the situation that we’re in because we don’t have this program in place. And so we get new streets but the idea is to try to preserve them, while they’re still new.”
Barrera said he plans to come back to the council with more scenarios on either issuing bonds or issuing a street maintenance fee.
“I don’t know if everything’s going to be finalized by the next council meeting, but we’re pushing our timelines of trying to get our operating budget going,” he said.
“If we still aren’t ready to move forward with the bonds or with the street maintenance fee even after I adopt my budget, I can continue to work on that.
“And that may be the case that happens because I’m trying to bring as much information that I can so they can make an informed decision.”