City, police offer amnesty period to pay citations

ODEM – For the first time in recent history, the Odem Police Department and Odem Municipal Court will participate in the annual statewide warrant roundup.
Odem Police Chief Gerald Ochoa, who officially took over the position last January, said that letters are being sent out sending letters out already but they are offering an amnesty period from Jan. 27 to Feb. 7.
“What the amnesty period means is they have the opportunity to come to the court and resolve their warrants and their violations at the window or with the judge and not be arrested,” Ochoa said.
“On Feb. 8, the officers will go out and start executing the warrants, which means they’re going to be picking people up at work or at home – wherever they’re located – then bring them into court.”
He said that the court is picking up warrants and is closing in on the 1,000 mark.
In a statement from the city, it reads that court dates may be made in person at the court, located at 1100 Voss Ave. in Odem. Under Texas law, individuals that appear before a court and make a good faith effort to resolve their outstanding Class C warrants are afforded safe harbor and not subject to arrest. Additionally, if a judgment is rendered against an individual who is unable to pay the judgment, the individual may request a judge to assess their ability to pay and offer alternative means to satisfy the judgment.
Persons that have a warrant issued in the city of Odem should contact the Odem Municipal Court and individuals can also pay fines online at cityofodemtx.com/muncipal-court or call 361-368-7555.
“We’re trying to get everybody to come during the amnesty period so they don’t get arrested and have to go through the whole process of getting booked,” Ochoa continued.