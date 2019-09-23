Civilian response course trains for active attacker situations

SINTON – Teachers at E. Merle Smith Middle School participated in a civilian response course that trains individuals how to respond during active attacker/shooter situations on Sept. 13.
The course was led by Justin Martinez, a Sinton police officer and instructor for ALERRT. He has been a law enforcement instructor for four years and started with ALERRT six months ago.
ALERRT is a program from The ALERRT Center at Texas State University. The training program comes at no cost for participants. According to their website, since 2002, The ALERRT Center at Texas State University has been awarded more than $50 million in state and federal grant funding.
“These classes are provided free by Texas State University on a federal grant,” Martinez said. “So there’s no cost to the schools. There’s no cost to the attendees, nothing like that. And that goes for both the law enforcement portion and the civilian side of it.”
Martinez explains the course he taught on Friday is called the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events, otherwise known as CRASE.
“In this class, it teaches civilians not only what to expect from law enforcement, but what to expect from themselves on a physical and psychological level,” Martinez said. “We also teach people that it’s not just about active shooters, it could be any active attackers.
“We also explain to them what’s going to happen on our end and what we would expect from them to basically keep the kids and themselves safe.”
The protocol that is taught during this training is the ADD method developed by ALERRT in 2004. The acronym stands for avoid, deny and defend.
“If you can avoid the attacker, avoid them at all costs,” explained Martinez. “If not, then deny them access to your location, whether it be physical barriers or other forms of barriers to put between you and them. And if all else fails, then to defend yourself.”
He believes the course is a great class to take.
“The feedback that we got back from the school, it was amazing,” he said. “They loved it.”
Martinez added that he has four more classes scheduled with Sinton ISD and has had other school districts inquiring about the course.
Along with the CRASE course he teaches, Martinez also teaches a training course called Active Attack Integrated Response (AAIR).
“That one that one is for first responders, police, fire and EMS dispatchers,” Martinez said. “And what it is getting everybody together from different areas, to see what we all need to do to work with each other. Whether it be just the communication side of it, or setting up your incident commands or setting up your stages. That’s what we train on the law enforcement side.”
He said he is working towards getting courses available to the public.
“That’s the plan,” Martinez said. “As of right now, we want to get the schools first, obviously they take priority, but I think that’s what we’re going to end up doing.”
Martinez said that anyone that works in a public area and enclosed buildings should take these courses.
“Anybody that works in a public area where there’s lots of people should go through this training,” he said. “The teachers, obviously are the ones just seen a lot more that are having to deal with this.
“However, it’s not just schools, in fact, commerce business makes more than half of the of the active shooters are events from 2008 to 2014. When the FBI did their studies, commerce was one of the ones with the higher percentages over everything.
“So I do think that, yes, schools need it because our children are the ones that we’re trying to protect. But anybody that has been in the business field and are in an enclosed building that, I think, they should take this class.”
Along with providing public courses in the future, Martinez would also like to incorporate the Stop the Bleed campaign.
“I‘m hoping to incorporate the Stop the Bleed campaign, which teaches tourniquet use and pressure management and stuff like that,” said Martinez. “Because (the teachers) are the first ones there, by the time while law enforcement gets there, usually it’s done.
“So the teachers are having to be the ones helping and administer that first aid. And hopefully we can get that going soon. It’s just a matter of getting through that portion of the training on my end and bringing it back out here.”
For more information about the course or setting up a course date, contact Martinez at jmartinez@sintonpd.com.