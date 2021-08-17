With the start of the 2021-22 school year arriving for most San Patricio County school districts, many parents, students and staff are wearily watching the rising COVID-19 numbers and wondering how their district will handle an impending spike in cases.
All school districts in San Patricio County have published their COVID-19 safety plans on their websites, and most reflect a combination of the current guidance from the CDC and the Texas Governor’s Office. These include screening and isolation protocols, daily cleaning and disinfection of classrooms, handwashing and sanitizing expectations, and social distancing standards -- which is currently 3 feet.
The main takeaway from examining each of the district’s plans is that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s May 18 proclamation (GA-36) establishing that “no person may be required by any jurisdiction to wear or to mandate the wearing of a face covering,” is being enforced in Gregory-Portland, Mathis, Sinton, Taft and all other school districts in San Patricio County.
This does not sit well with Mathis ISD Superintendent Benny Hernandez.
“MISD would like the local authority to mandate the wearing of mask on school premises,” Hernandez said, “however, due to GA-36 & GA-38 school districts may not mandate the wearing of mask.”
At a recent commissioners court hearing, Judge David Krebs commenting on the rising numbers and the inability to enforce masks locally, said, “COVID cases in the county are taking a drastic increase. Not much that I can do at it right now because the governor has tied our hands as elected officials. If you feel uncomfortable, wear your mask, by all means, go back to your CDC guidelines and social distances.”
Another takeaway is that all campuses and districts in San Pat County remain committed to a return to 100% in-person instruction – but that the situation is fluid.
“Sinton ISD realizes the importance of students being in front of our outstanding teachers and they know that remote instruction is not as effective as face to face,” said Sinton Superintendent Chad Jones. “TEA agrees with us on this. I would say that our No. 1 charge is to educate the students of Sinton ISD to the best of our ability and while we feel that is face to face, if the situation calls for any changes down the road, we will do whatever it takes to educate Sinton ISD students and keep them and our staff safe.”
In a statement posted along with G-PISD’s safety plan, Superintendent Michelle Cavazos echoed Jones’ sentiment, and said, “We are living in unprecedented times and must remain flexible. As guidelines and orders change from local, state and federal authorities, Gregory-Portland ISD will adjust, but rest assured, our focus will always remain on doing what is best for students and staff.”
The main concern for many parents now is how the return to school might further influence the current rise in COVID-19 infections in the county.
In Mathis ISD, which operates on a year-round schedule and began classes on July 28, 28 cases have already been reported in the district, with 17 students and 11 staff members testing positive since classes began. The main cause for concern is the rise in cases from the district’s first week (Jul. 28-30) where only two students and four staff members had tested positive. Compare that against the district’s data for the week of Aug. 2, with 15 students and seven staff members testing positive, and there is approximately a 266% increase in cases in just two weeks.
For other parents in the district, it’s the desire for a return to normalcy that encapsulates their decisions and actions this school year.
“My wife is a teacher and I watched what she had to deal with and I don’t wish that on her again,” said Eric Rodrigue, a Portland resident and parent of G-PISD students. “All four of us got vaccinated with the hope of getting back to living a more normal life. Humans are social creatures and I noticed a change in all of us after the long lockdowns and restrictions.
“Hopefully, in the near future, the vaccinations will have done their job and we are talking about COVID in the past tense just like polio and rubella.”
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•