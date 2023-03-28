A Texan native, It all started with Coffey Anderson’s grandfather, who sang gospel music on the Chitlin Circuit. It was after that Anderson first felt the music within himself. At 17, Anderson began to truly immerse himself in music. During that time, he borrowed a guitar from his then-girlfriend’s father. While the relationship eventually ended, Anderson was allowed to keep the guitar. Now, two decades later Anderson has built a career as a country entertainer with his own unique twist on the genre.
Anderson was self taught and took every opportunity to sing where he could, including talent shows, churches and rodeos.
“I did what I could and then I found out ways to sell it to make my CDs and kind of make a business out of it.”
Anderson relocated to Los Angeles in 2004 to pursue a musical career full time. Despite moving to the big city, his small town values stayed with him. Anderson took it upon himself to grow his brand. He produced his own albums, booked his own shows and edited his own music videos out of his garage. In 2006, Andrson launched his Youtube channel, Coffey Global. Today, that channel has 265,000 and over 100 million views.
Anderson’s musical career has been supported by his family unconditionally. His father, Stanley Anderson, helped him print posters and drove him around the country. Coffey describes Stanley as his greatest advocate and agent.
Anderson’s music is used not only to entertain, but to also spread his own message of hope and healing. When 13 service members were killed in a bombing at Kabul airport in 2021, Anderson offered to perform his song “Mr. Red, White and Blue, at the funerals. Nine of the 13 families accepted and Anderson traveled on his own dime to perform at these funerals.
Anderson had his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2022 and received three standing ovations, something Anderson notes had never happened before at the Opry.
One of Coffey’s latest endeavors is a Netflix reality television series “Country Ever After.” The show has been viewed by an estimated 50 million people. The show focuses on Coffey’s life with his family.
Additionally, Coffey’s music can be streamed on Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music.
Coffey will be headlining Windfest this year. He will take to the stage on Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.