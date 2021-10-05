A crash just north of Sinton on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 18, resulted in the death of a 39-year-old man.
According to officials at the scene, San Patricio County deputies assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety and both the Sinton Police and Fire departments in responding to the crash at approximately 7:45 p.m.
The crash, located on northbound US Highway 77, approximately 3 miles northeast of San Patricio County, involved a Dodge Ram 1500 towing a car hauler with another vehicle attached.
“The trailer blew a trailer tire and lost control,” San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said in a Facebook post.
After the trailer tire blew, Rivera explained, the pickup truck veered across the southbound lanes off US 77 into the northbound lanes, and crashed into an 18-wheeler, catching fire. Both the pickup truck and the 18-wheeler briefly became airborne before the driver of the pickup was ejected from his vehicle.
“Sinton EMS responded to care for the injured drivers,” Rivera added “The 18-wheeler driver was transported to an area hospital.”
The driver of the Dodge Ram 1500 was later identified as Timetao Martinez Jr., 39, from Edinburg.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
