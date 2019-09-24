Commissioner meets with community to discuss possible cleanup solutions

EDROY – San Patricio County Precinct 3 Commissioner Alma Moreno met with concerned citizens on Sept. 12 to discuss possible solutions to clean up Edroy.
Concerned Edroy resident Robert Nunez said there has been ongoing problem with the way trash is handled in Edroy.
He claims the county used to handle bulk trash items but stopped at one point. Now, Nunez said the citizens in Edroy are throwing their trash and bulk items in the ditches.
“The people are so used to continuing to dump trash, they are thinking, ‘Hey, no one’s going to pick it up so might as well’,” Nunez said. “It’s gotten so bad, so out of control ... I finally said, ‘This isn’t going to happen anymore’.”
From there, Nunez and other concerned citizens began to discuss possible solutions. One person suggested contacting Moreno for her assistance.
He sent a text to the commissioner saying, “The purpose of this is to touch bases with you on the conditions of Edroy. People are dumping trash and piles are getting out of control.
“We’re desperately in need of no dumping signs. There are a few people in Edroy, including myself, who are planning a community meeting. The topic will be community cleanup.
“For this cleanup we are asking for your support in supplying at least two dumpsters and anything else you are able to contribute to our efforts. We are planning to have a community cleanup day sometime in October. Your thoughts and ideas will be greatly appreciated. Thank you for your time and attention to this matter. I will be sending you pictures of the piles of trash around.”
Moreno quickly responded, offering any assistance she can on the matter. She and Nunez then planned a date where she could come to Edroy and hear the concerns of the community.
At last Thursday’s meeting, one main concern that was constantly brought up by numerous individuals was the bulk trash lying in the ditches.
“(The trash) is making the town look bad and is plugging up the drains in the ditches,” Nunez said. “When it rains, the trash flows and clogs up the culvert pipe, causing a bigger problem.”
Along with the trash concerns, the community brought up concerns regarding the current conditions of the roads and how the county is handling them.
The commissioner said she is working towards repairing the roads for Edroy and other smaller communities, stating that there are few employees to continue to do the work and that it may take time.
In regards to the trash concerns, Moreno and the group decided on a date in October for the county to bring in two dumpsters to collect bulk items. The confirmation of a date was not known by the time of publication.
Additionally, Moreno said will work towards getting signs for the town that state “no dumping allowed.”
Moreno said there are still funds from Hurricane Harvey relief that can be used for these projects. She said there are areas like Edroy that were affected by the hurricane but have yet to receive any help.
In order to prepare for the trash pickup, Nunez and two other individuals will be cleaning up the ditches on Sept. 21.
Nunez said the meeting was a step in the right direction for Edroy.
“The right people are involved,” he said. “They’re dedicated to beautify Edroy and we’re going to make it happen.”