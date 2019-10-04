Commissioner Moreno moves forward with Edroy cleanup efforts this weekend

SINTON – San Patricio County Commissioner Pct. 3 Alma Moreno met with concerned citizens on Sept. 13 to find solutions to clean up the city of Edroy.
At that meeting, concerned Edroy resident Robert Nunez claimed the county used to handle bulk trash items but stopped at one point.
Now, Nunez said the citizens in Edroy are throwing their trash and bulk items in the ditches.
“The people are so used to continuing to dump trash, they are thinking, ‘Hey, no one’s going to pick it up so might as well’,” Nunez commented. “It’s gotten so bad, so out of control ... I finally said, ‘This isn’t going to happen anymore’.”
“We’re desperately in need of no dumping signs. There are a few people in Edroy, including myself, who are planning a community meeting. The topic will be community cleanup.”
Moreno said there are still funds from Hurricane Harvey relief that can be used for these projects. She said there are areas like Edroy that were affected by the hurricane but have yet to receive any help.
In order to prepare for the trash pickup, Nunez and two other individuals began cleaning up the ditches on Sept. 21.
San Patricio County Commissioner Pct. 3 Alma Moreno said that rather than getting all the trucks out there for the whole day then pick up and bring them back to the yard, she will get two large dumpsters to collect all the trash and bulk items.
On Monday, county commissioners approved a lease agreement for the large dumpsters to allow her to clean up that portion of her precinct.
Moreno and the group decided on Oct. 5 as the date when this will all happen.
“I will be bringing some youngsters to Edroy to help on Saturday,” Moreno said. “And I anticipate doing more in 2020.
“I’m hoping to see more early next year in other areas of the precinct.”
Moreno also said at the last meeting she would work towards getting signs for the town that state “no dumping allowed.”
Nunez said the meeting was a step in the right direction for Edroy.
“The right people are involved,” he said. “They’re dedicated to beautify Edroy and we’re going to make it happen.”
