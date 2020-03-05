Commissioners agree to drop out of I-14 coalition

SINTON – While the I-69 project is trudging along, and the county agreed to remain a member of their coalition late last year, the $5,000 annual invoice to remain in the Gulf Coast Strategic Highway (I-14) Coalition has come due.
San Patricio County Judge David Krebs did acknowledge that they’ve been a member of the I-69 project since it began back in 2004, but the county has only been a member of the I-14 coalition since 2016.
The I-14 project was explained on their website as, “The Gulf Coast Strategic Highway Coalition has supported incremental improvements to highways in the corridor for two decades. Coalition Chairman John Thompson, former county judge of Polk County, TX, notes that the expanded I-14 corridor will provide greater efficiency in the movement of freight in each of the three states (Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana) and nationally.”
“The I-69 is coming about a mile a year or something,” Commissioner Pct. 4 Howard Gillespie said. “I was told they briefed you on that a while back, Judge. The I-14 project is a strategic highway to bring things from the Army to a port embarkation, but that’s about all I know about it.
You’re a member there, correct?” Gillespie asked Krebs. “Have you been to any of their meetings? I’m not trying to put you on the spot; I’m just wondering if you’ve found out anything on that.”
Krebs added that since the meetings were held in Houston, he has not attended any, and neither has anyone from the county.
Commissioner Pct. 1 Gary Moore asked what the advantages to the county are, to which Krebs replied, “We don’t have a clue. It’s just moving military equipment from forts to ports, that’s all it is.”
Moore added, “Then I think we keep our money in the bank.”
Gillespie said that most of the stuff that comes through San Patricio County comes on rail anyway so it doesn’t affect Corpus Christi at all anymore.
“I don’t hear the Port of Corpus Christi talking too much about this either, just the I-69 project,” Krebs continued. “I just don’t see the benefit.”
Neither did any of the other commissioners as they agreed to keep the $5,000 a year for the county and will pull out of the I-14 coalition.