Commissioners and the case of the missing cemetery owners

SINTON – “OK, now we’ll get into something a little interesting,” County Judge David Krebs said during Monday’s commissioners court meeting.
At 1902 Elizabeth St. in Ingleside sits a small lot that contains two grave sites and is listed as a cemetery in county records. Commissioner Pct. 4 Howard Gillespie even drove over there to verify that the grave sites existed. They do.
Why do the commissioners care about such a small lot? Because the county is paying someone $1,000 a year to maintain it and has since 2008.
By resolution the county can maintain unkempt cemeteries, but the real mystery here is, who owns that property?
In 1952, the land listed as lot 14 and 15, block 2 at the corner of Elizabeth and Sherry streets was deeded to Frank Phelps. Maps show the property that was given to him, with one small section excluded – the portion listed as a cemetery.
The reason this came up on the commissioners’ radar was Michael Buskirk has been the caretaker the county has a contract with and receives the $1,000 a year payment. Now he wants to retire and have his son take his place as caretaker of the property.
Commissioner Pct. 2 Gary Moore asked, “My questions is: why are we keeping a cemetery up anyway?”
County Auditor David Wendel said, “Apparently, back at that time we were unable to locate who the exact owner was, and basically it was, for lack of a better term, an abandoned cemetery.
“And it was unkept in the county, and at that time we agreed to take over the maintenance of that, but I don’t recall if it was done by resolution or not.
“So (Public Information Officer Desiree’ L. Voth) suggested that we research that and follow through with a resolution. This is the proper way to handle that.”
County Judge Secretary Debra Sanders has been looking into who actually owns the property and has compiled a lot of information regarding the cemetery lot and its owners, but a conclusion hasn’t been reached just yet.
While the $1,000 a year payment may seem like a small sum of money, it’s the mystery of who actually owns the property that holds the most currency at this point.
