Commissioners approve new county employee newsletter

SINTON – While being a member of the media, there are no shortage of city and county newsletters that find their way into inboxes throughout the week.
And while they usually share very important information about events and activities throughout the county, employees who work under elected officials feel they’re being left in the dark.
Rest assured, the Employee Benefits Committee (EBC) has stepped forward with a solution.
EBC President Priscilla Maldonado and EBC Vice President Sarah Luna asked commissioners during Monday’s hearing if they would be willing to approve an employee newsletter.
Luna said the newsletter would be sent out electronically to all county employees who have access to a county email.
For those employees who don’t have a county email, it would be up to the elected official/department head as to how they would like to distribute or pass on any information in the newsletter.
“The reason behind the news letter was just something that was brought to the EBC on how we could work on getting information out to employees,” Luna said in a statement. “We hope this will help employees get a better grasp about what is going on in the county.”
She also shared some other key reasons on what they feel would benefit employees of San Patricio County with the newsletter such as it being a way to push information out to employees such as upcoming employee open enrollment, smoke free workplaces, etc.
She also said that at anytime, anyone would be welcomed to share anything they would like in the newsletter including special events and dates.
“We are hoping to have the newsletter out the first Friday of the month so that it gives all employees a heads up about what is going on throughout the month,” Luna added.
Commissioners unanimously approved the creation of an employee newsletter and are looking forward to the first one hitting their own inbox soon.
Paul Gonzales is the editor at the News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270 or at mathisnews@mySouTex.com.