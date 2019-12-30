Commissioners approve new flood plan for county, Aransas Pass

SINTON – Last Monday, San Patricio County Floodplain Manager Shanna Owens showed commissioners the newly updated flood map that deals mostly with the levies near Aransas Pass.
Aransas Pass is a National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) participating community. NFIP was created in order to provide federally subsidized flood insurance and make it available to those residents.
Aransas Pass adopted floodplain regulations and Flood Insurance Rate Maps in order to continue making affordable flood insurance available and is required to enforce the adopted floodplain regulations based on the Flood Insurance Rate Maps.
“We had a community assessment visit from Texas Water Development Board after they told us there are revisions coming out,” Owens said. “And most of those are going to be taking place in Aransas Pass behind the levy.
“They go into effect until Dec. 20 of this year so we had to update our flood order in order to reflect a lot of verbiage changes.”
Owens said it was just easier to take their template and mold it into the county’s map because there were a lot of changes, albeit, not major ones.
“The previous map was from 1985,” Owens continued. “This brings it all current that actually puts it into 100-year floodplain now.”
Commissioners voted to approve the new flood map.