Commissioners band together to keep Rancho Chico above water – but is it too little too late?

RANCHO CHICO – Driving through the area southeast of Sinton known as Rancho Chico, visitors will find roaming dogs crossing narrow, pothole filled streets spattered with puddles holding days-long rain that has nowhere else to go.
Drive further down the streets into the heart of Rancho Chico and the ditches only get shallower, if they’re not full of sofas, mattresses or tree limbs, until they simply turn into resident’s front yards.
And even though it’s a stones throw away from Sinton’s city limits, residents there believe it’s miles away from anyone’s concern.
San Patricio County Commissioners Nina Trevino Precinct 1, who’s retiring after this year’s term, and Alma Moreno Precinct 3 heard the plight of those Rancho Chico citizens and recently announced two drainage upgrade projects. With the help of more than $2 million in disaster recovery funds that were directly allocated to San Patricio County via a Community Development Block Grant, the southwest side of Taft and Rancho Chico will each benefit from these much needed drainage projects.
But citizens have more than drainage issues on their mind.
“Since I’ve lived out here, the streets have been horrible,” Rancho Chico resident Alyssia Doria said. “My rims are bent and I’ve had to get a new set of tires because it’s just really bad to drive down here.
“There has been work out here, but the roads are a big issue and I feel like Sinton doesn’t give this area much attention.”
Actually, the city of Sinton isn’t obligated to since it’s county property. That’s where county commissioner Moreno comes in.
“Rancho Chico needs drainage before any roads are built because the roads are so narrow there,” Moreno said. “They don’t have really room to do drainage ditches on each side of the road. There had already been some drainage work done on Villarreal Street which connects to Rancho Chico, so to connect to Villarreal Street underground would be the ideal situation.”
Moreno stated that she has $600,000, which can only be used for infrastructure projects and does not need to be paid back with taxpayer dollars. The first place she thought of was Rancho Chico because in the six or seven years she’s been a commissioner, that area has not been touched.
Just to note, Moreno’s precinct covers 300 miles of roads of the entire county’s 600 with hers being mostly rural and farm roads. She added that with that many roads in her district, she has to pick and choose which ones she could fix and which ones would have to wait.
“Anytime you’re going to build roads, you want to have proper drainage on them so that they don’t deteriorate as fast,” Moreno continued. “And in looking at Rancho Chico, if I had built the roads, basically it would have just been a drainage ditch. The water was going to sit on the road and I didn’t want that to happen.
“Rather than do that, we decided on underground drainage to have the roads last longer.
“They don’t last forever, but they’ll last longer that way.”
Doria added, “I hope it does get done. Older people live out here, not a lot of the new, younger generation. I really hope it gets taken care of because the drainage is bad and since it doesn’t drain properly, if it rains, the water will sit there and that creates mosquitoes.”
She also explained that bulk trash sits on various properties in the area and also blocks drainage since, she believes, bulk trash is only picked up once a year.
She further explained the roaming animal population which knocks over trash cans and scatters debris throughout because people toss their unwanted animals there and the Sinton shelter won’t pick them up.
And election season isn’t lost on Daria or other Rancho Chico residents either.
“I hope (Marino) does something about this or the next person does,” she added.
“I have told the other individuals running that if you can do something about the trash, that would be awesome. There are so many stray dogs out here and people have told us they won’t pick them up because, again, we’re overlooked.”
Moreno stated that the money being used for drainage in Rancho Chico came from a grant she herself applied for and was given and chose to use on the small “neglected” area.
A release from Moreno and Trevino said, “Over the next 60 days, workers will be conducting site surveys and environmental reviews in construction areas. The timetable to begin construction is late April to May. These drainage projects should lessen the issues caused by storm water runoff and help with ponding during heavy rains on roads which accelerates the deterioration of our county roads.”
That will hopefully lead to the next step of fixing the first issue of many Rancho Chico citizens have been facing for years.
Only time will tell if the county steps up to address the rest of citizen’s concerns and create the ‘Little Ranch’ it’s residents feel they deserve.