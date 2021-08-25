As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on, one of area nonprofits that San Patricio County residents have turned to is the Coastal Bend Food Bank. During 2020, the food bank delivered 13 million pounds of food, equal to about 10.8 million meals throughout the pandemic.
It is because of this demand that the food bank is looking to build a brand new $30 million facility that will help it further support the county.
“It’s an exciting time for the Coastal Bend Food Bank and it feels like home here in San Pat County,” Coastal Bend Food Bank Administrator Robert Morales told commissioners last week. “We can’t thank you enough for all the support to the food bank.
“There’s never a dull moment, every day is a new day and a new adventure,” he laughed.
“San Pat is crucial to the work that we do and we estimate 1 million pounds of food will be distributed in the county alone.
“We’re able to work with 16 pantries just within the county here, and we know that we’re able to impact the citizens of San Pat County, but we know that there’s still lots more to be done.”
The new facility will be located off Bear Lane in Corpus Christi, which the board of directors chose because it’s off South Padre Island Drive and just outside of the city of Corpus Christi itself, allowing county residents it serves easier access.
The current facility is 22,000-square feet and the new food bank is looking at a major expansion with the new building being 100,000-square feet on 15 acres of land, giving them room to expand in the future if needed.
Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2022 and is expected to last for 12 to 16 months.
“There is also a drive-thru component because we’ve had to limit the person-to-person opportunities during this current situation, so as a result we have to be a little more creative and do drive-thru distributions,” Morales said. “So what this does is it’s able to give the food to our clients in a safe environment while also protecting our volunteers as well.”
The $30 million dollar facility currently has about $24 million in funding and is seeking the other $6 million through their ‘Building Hope’ Capital Campaign. While San Pat County hasn’t acknowledged they would be giving the projects funds, commissioners did sign a letter of support for the new facility.
“We know it’s going to happen so we’re grateful for the support of so many individuals and businesses foundations that have been key to the work that we are doing,” Morales added. “So it’s an exciting time with what’s going on now and what will be coming in the very near future.”
