Commissioners grant video conference tech contract for courts, adult probation

SINTON – County commissioners during their Oct. 28 court meeting approved a one-year contract with High Touch Technologies for videoconference technology to be used by all courts and adult probation.
According to High Touch Technologies website, it “delivers client-tailored software, technology and communication solutions that solve unique challenges in any industry. With key strengths in RTO, health care, manufacturing, non-profit, professional services and utilities, High Touch helps businesses grow by expanding their technology and communications capabilities.”
High Touch Technologies partners with Life Size and Skype to offer high-definition videoconferencing. The contract with the IT company specifies using the Life Size program for videoconferencing.
Governmental affairs/public information officer and legal counsel support for commissioners court Desiree Voth explained more about the contract.
“We talked with High Touch and came up with this one-year agreement between $7,000 and $28,000; it’s a one-time fee. Thereafter, it would be $13,000 each year if we continue this contract,” Voth explained.
The contract in total would be $41,480.
The officer and legal counsel support continued stating that half of the funding for the contract will come from the Court Technology Fund and then split by departments that will be utilizing the technology, such as the jail, judges, adult probation and so on.
“I think it will be a huge benefit, Voth said. “It will allow for them to do magistrate via video.”
Commissioner Gary Moore agreed with Voth’s statement.
“I saw the demonstration; it’s really going to save the court a lot of money in the long run,” Moore said.
San Patricio County Judge David Krebs had stated that he talked about the benefits of this program with Judge Elizabeth Welborn.
“And even talking with Judge Welborn on this, you know if an attorney wants to talk to his client in the jail over here, he can talk to his client from Corpus,” said Krebs.
He commented that a fee may be charged in the future for attorneys wanting to use the technology.
“I think it’s going to be a great, great program for magistrating and for attorneys, for the jails, for everyone but surely gonna work out great,” the judge said.
Voth also commented that commissioners court may be using this techonology sometime in the future.
“What the big picture is eventually this courtroom will want to record and video, to allow people to see what’s going on and this technology is going help with that,” she said.
Commissioners unanimously approved the action for the contract.
