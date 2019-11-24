Commissioners proclaim November #EndTheStreakMonth

SINTON – Nov. 7 marked the grim anniversary of the last deathless day on Texas roadways.
Julian Ekpanya will someday smile while reeling in his first fish. He will experience the joy of hitting his first Little League homerun, learn to ride a bike and eventually take a prideful walk across a graduation stage.
But his father won’t be there for any of it.
Julian’s father, Endy, was a Pearland police officer responding to a call on a Sunday morning, when his patrol car was struck head-on by a wrong-way, drunk driver. He died on the way to the hospital. He was 31.
“Julian is five now, and he’s started asking me, ‘When is Daddy coming home? Where is Daddy?’,” said Lucy Lugo Ekpanya, Endy’s widow. “I tell him that Daddy is on a very important mission, he is protecting us, he is our hero and he lives in our hearts.
“He is in Heaven.”
According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), Nov. 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on roadways in Texas.
That means for 19 years straight, at least one person has died every single day. Texas Transportation Commission and TxDOT officials held a press conference in Houston last month, launching the annual #EndTheStreakTX campaign that asks all Texans to join the effort to end this deadly 19-year streak.
On Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation’s requested to commissioners to proclaim November 2019 as “#EndTheStreakTX Month” in San Patricio County.
The proclamation stated that the campaign, “... would like to remind drivers it is a shared responsibility, among roadway users and to keep our roads safe.
“And whereas, we all have the power to end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.”
It also stated the TxDOT would like drivers to avoid distraction and be responsible behind the wheel and let’s end the streak.
Commissioner’s court voted to approve the proclamation.
Paul Gonzales is the editor at the News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270 or at mathisnews@mySouTex.com.