With 20 to 30 inches of rain falling all at once recently, as well as wind farms bringing in heavy parts in large trucks, San Patricio County roads have taken a beating. While the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is also very busy fixing highways – especially around the Sinton and Portland area where new industry has increased traffic – county commissioners have decided to step up their efforts to get county roads repaired and do what they can to ensure a smooth ride for county residents.
San Patricio County Pct. 3 Commissioner Lilly Wilkinson said last week that the heavy rains have caused water to seep underneath a lot of county and farm-to-market roads in her precinct and she will have to pull back the limestone and get them repaired.
Right now her repair plans are for county Roads 398, 1372, 1392, 2347 and 908.
“We will be paving on a little bit later when our rain season seems to end,” Wilkinson said. “We ask for patience on those roads because that’s a lot of roads.”
Judge David Krebs added, “We need patience for the commissioners and patience for everyone. I mean, you just need to drive down some of our US highways now and even some of the farm-to-market roads and see that the state is way behind on maintaining them.
“They weren’t maintained earlier and were full of cracks, then with the 20 to 30 inches of rain, it’s just eaten through them all.
“We’ll have to just stay on top of TxDOT, work on our farm-to-market roads and the commissioners are doing thebest that they can to keep up with their work. They are really behind right now, but it will get done.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•