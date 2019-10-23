SINTON – On Monday Oct. 14, commissioners were presented with a resolution by the city of Portland for the support of the development and implementation of an industrial master plan for the county.
San Patricio County judge David Krebs said an industrial master plan was one of the county’s objectives when he ran for office.
“The county needed a comprehensive plan, a development plan where industry was growing,” said Krebs. “When Steel Dynamics announced their plan, it escalated this plan. Now it has opened up 181 across Gregory to Sinton on both sides for potential growth in the near future.”
In one part the resolution states:
“Whereas, to ensure the remaining land and resources within San Patricio County are utilized to their greatest potential; that threats are identified and minimized; that socioeconomic effects are acknowledged and understood; and that all affected residents and entities have a voice in the economic future of the County, a comprehensive planning effort must be undertaken in which the interests of governmental bodies, communities, business and other affected stakeholders are fairly represented;”
The resolution then stated how the commissioners court would resolve this issue:
“1.) That we support the development of a San Patricio County industrial Master Plan (Plan) and we will serve as a participating government; and,
2.) That the Corpus Christi Metropolitan Planning Organization be approached to serve as an objective, third-party administrator to
(a) oversee the selection of a qualified consultant,
(b) create the legal and operational framework for the Plan
(c) supervise the work of the qualified consultant, and
(d) provide other such guidance and oversight as may be needed to ensure the successful development of the Plan; and,
3) That such qualified consultant work in collaboration with all governmental bodies, communities, businesses and affected stakeholders in San Patricio County in the development of said Plan; and,
4) That the cost of the Plan be shared between the participating governments in a fair and equitable manner.”
“With the addition of Steel Dynamics, the Industrial Revolution here in San Patricio County is growing,” said Portland City Manager Randy Wright during a presentation. “There’s all indications that this industrial development is going to continue through to the next decade or two.
“We’re in a geographical and economical position where industry just tends to walk up here, and we have all thoughts that these things are going to continue.”
Wright then listed some of the future challenges the county will face with all the industrial growth such as orderly growth (balancing economic vs societal site selection), maintaining clean water and air, traffic/rail safety and system efficiency, infrastructure costs and industrial probable growth.
“One of the things we think we can do is to try to understand what those concerns are ahead of time,” continued Wright. “And then try to address those concerns as best we can instead falling into a position where we haven’t address these concerns as a new industry announces they won’t come here.
“We need to know what are these industrial facilities plans so that we can plan accordingly.”
The city manager went on to explain that the plan would be implemented as a broad scope plan that involves the entire county while a neutral party oversees a consultant to develop the master plan.
Wright then listed the scope of the plan such as identifying tracts most suitable for industrial purposes and most suitable for residential/commercial/retail development, identifying infrastructure needs, identifying traffic/rail patterns, creating incentives for developing in industrial zones and creating disincentives for misplaced development.
“The next step will be to obtain funding from industries, cities, counties and other stakeholders to implement the plan,” said Wright. “Then commission the master studies, and then implement the plan elements including incentive mechanisms and other types of plans to make sure that we can at least guide industry of the locations where are most appropriate.
“Once it’s in place, it provides some mechanism for ongoing enforcement to make sure that this plan carried out for longer.”
One of the concerns that came from the commissioners after Wright’s presentation, was the role of the third-party administrator.
“Their specific job is to take the process, out of the hands of individual cities and the county and doing it as do it as an objective third party,” explained Wright. “Whoever the consultant is, a part of their job is going to be sitting down with the county, the cities and all the stakeholders to understand what their needs are.
“It’s really a planning tool to be used by the county as guidelines.”
The resolution suggests approaching the Corpus Christi Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) to serve as the third-party administrator. Robert McDonald, the transportation planning director at Corpus Christi MPO explained what the organization does and how it will act if selected to the be the neutral party.
“We provide regional framework for discussions and policy making around transportation but as part of the transportation planning we also do the background information that ties directly to master planning and setting the framework for all the local governments to decide on their own what they want to do about the framework,” explained McDonald. “We lay out the policy potential, and the things that the local governments have to implement.
“So, for San Patricio County, if you want to accept this future master plan, well, you all decide that.
“You guide the process, you see the policy things that are laid out for you with the discussion and with consultants, that way you can decide for yourself, what do you want to do.
“If you want policies set up with incentives disincentives, that’s all in your control, and even during the process if the MPO is selected, you know you’re going to see the scope, the schedule, and the cost. So you’re going to have checks and balances all the way through the process.”
After McDonald’s explanation, the commissioners deliberated until Commissioner Howard Gillespie moved to approve the resolution before a citizen in the courtroom asked if he could comment about the master plan.
Errol Summerlin, a Portland citizen and a member of Coastal Alliance to Protect our Environment (CAPE) gave his thoughts to the courtroom.
“This resolution should emphasize that the master plan is to protect the quality of life in San Patricio County and the Coastal Bend,” said Summerlin. “There is no doubt that a master plan is needed. So many aspects of our lives are affected, including the massive infrastructure needs for our municipalities, our housing, schools health facilities, drainage, water supplies but that master plan should not should include a limiting or curtailing this unprecedented growth towards a world class center for petrochemical processing and exporting.
“I didn’t see any of the stakeholders listed here,” Summerlin went on. “They should include individuals and organizations that are concerned with the protection of all economic and environmental interests, including tourism, our ecosystems, our bays and estuaries, aquatic and bird life and public health is paramount.
“The stakeholders group should be large, and comprehensive all stakeholder meetings should be open to the public, with adequate notice and transparency is critical.”
Summerlin ended his discussion questioning whether or not the MPO is the appropriate disinterested third party administrator for the master plan. Also he stated he didn’t want the city of Corpus Christi to be running the show.
Judge Krebs responded to Summerlin’s commentary saying all of his concerns will be taken up and assured him the city of Corpus Christi would not be involved in the master plan.
“This is our master plan for San Patricio County, and its going to be San Patricio County people that put this master plan together,” the judge added. “We don’t want any outside sources coming in here telling us what to do with our county.”
While commissioners began to deliberate whether or not to approve the resolution, Mary Spediel, a city council member for Sinton, discussed a previous conversation her and Commissioner Gary Moore had regarding the master plan.
“I think what Mr. Moore had indicated to me over the weekend is he’s not comfortable with the MPO being the person that coordinates the plan,” explained Spediel. “The court would rather have somebody from the county.
“And I even heard some of the people that were sitting close to me saying ‘Hey why aren’t we having somebody from this county oversee that? ‘Why does it need to go to the MPO?’”
After listening to Spediel’s comment, Commissioner Alma Moreno wanted to move towards tabling the resolution but Commissioner Gillespie and Judge Krebs had already motioned to approve the resolution earlier.
When asked in favor of approving the resolution, Commissioner Gillespie and Judge Krebs raised their hands. Commissioners Nina Trevino, Moore and Moreno rejected to approve the resolution.
Judge Krebs then announced the resolution had failed but Commissioner Moreno moved to table the resolution for more discussion.
The motion passed for the resolution to be tabled.