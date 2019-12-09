Commissioners to hold public meeting for Taft’s Woodroe Petty Elementary school zone signs

SINTON – The San Patricio County Commissioners Court will hold two public meetings next Monday, Dec. 9, on the second floor of the county courthouse room 230 to discuss and receive comments on posted sign issues in the county.
The first public hearing will be at 9:05 a.m. on installing or relocating an existing stop sign at the three-way intersection (T intersection) of County Roads 984 and 2367. The plan is to consider placing a new stop sign for eastbound traffic on County Road 984 or remove and relocate the existing stop sign located for southbound traffic on County Road 2367.
The second meeting will be held at 9:10 a.m. and will be about posting five signs prohibiting cell phone use and five signs lowering the speed limit to 20 miles per hour within 500 feet of Woodroe Petty Elementary in Taft.
The school, which has been around for nearly 50 years, has never had signs posted asking drivers to slow down in the school zone.
“Children safety is a matter that’s non-negotiable,” San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said. “Our responsibility as public safety officials should focus on listening to concerns from parents, teachers and citizens.
“Cost should not factor over safety and security of our children.”