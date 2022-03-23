Students from around the world are invited to share their innovative solutions as part of the 2022 Spellman High Voltage Electronics Clean Tech Competition. This competition engages students in identifying and solving real-world environmental challenges by creating innovative solutions.
The first-place winner will receive $7,000 in prize money, $5,000 for second place and $3,500 for third place, while fourth through tenth places will each be given $1,000.
More than $22,000 in prize money will be awarded to the top student teams at the Competition finals, held August 11.
Each year over 40 countries participate, allowing entrants to compete against student ideas from around the world. Registration for the competition is open through April 22, and students must submit their papers by April 29. There will be 10 finalist teams that will be announced online on June 9.
“As we enter the second decade of the Clean Tech Competition, our world is continuing to face growing challenges to which we must find solutions,” Spellman HV President Dr. Loren Skeist said. “These young students will play a critical role in developing answers which will make an impact on our natural world.
“As the sponsor of the Spellman HV Clean Tech Competition, each year we are ever more impressed and inspired by the student competitors. The submissions from high school students around the world continue to push boundaries and give us hope that we will overcome energy and environmental challenges we face today.”
Executive Director of the Center for Science, Teaching and Learning Dr. Ray Ann Havasy added, “The Clean Tech Competition continues to grow in its worldwide participation and competitiveness as a showcase for innovative ideas. We encourage students worldwide to share their knowledge, ideas and passions for making a difference and preserving our planet for future generations.
“The Spellman HV Clean Tech Competition is a tremendous opportunity for young people to share their inventive projects with peers from different nations while enhancing and promoting the benefits and fruits of STEM education.”
Headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, Spellman High Voltage Electronics, a family-owned company established in 1947, is the preferred global supplier of precision DC high voltage power supplies and Monoblock X-Ray sources for medical, industrial and scientific applications. It currently has over 2,200 employees in five design, six production and eight support centers in North America, Europe and Asia.
The organization said innovative ideas and solutions are necessary to promote sustainable energy use, preserve the planet, help resolve climate change and create healthier environments.
The program is hosted and managed by Rockville Centre, New York-based not-for-profit Center for Science, Teaching & Learning (CSTL), led by STEM Crusader and Advocate Dr. Ray Ann Havasy and sponsored by Hauppauge, Long Island-based Spellman HV Electronics, a leader in high voltage technology in the medical, industrial and scientific fields.
For more information about CSTL or the 2022 Spellman High Voltage Electronics Clean Tech Competition, visit the Clean Tech Competition website at www.cstl.org/cleantech or contact the administrator at 516-764-0045 or by email at cleantech@cstl.org.
Spellman partners with leading technology companies to advance medical care, industrial processes, quality control, scientific research, security and telecommunications by providing innovative high voltage power conversion solutions. For more information about Spellman High Voltage Electronics, visit www.spellmanhv.com.