MATHIS – San Patricio County investigators arrested Gerardo Ray Gonzalez, 33, on Oct. 23 and he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said the stabbing started because of an argument about payment.
According to the sheriff, statements from the witness and the 53-year-old victim said the victim had been hired to repair a fence at the witness’ home.
“When the victim got through with the job, the witness was not happy with the work and was only going to pay part of the amount that he owed him,” Rivera said. “So, the victim becomes upset at the fact that he is going to get paid part of the money.”
“The victim being much bigger than the witness, the victim starts a fight, fighting over the amount.”
The sheriff stated that Gonzalez was an employee of the witness and was there during the fight. After the fight started, Gonzalez allegedly proceeded to take a knife and stab the victim multiple times.
Rivera said Gonzalez had a stab wound but it is unknown if it was self-inflicted or not.
“The victim gets in his car and gets help down the road and gets picked up by the Mathis EMS and taken to Spohn Memorial in Corpus Christi,” the sheriff said.
When asked about the status of the victim, Rivera said he did not have a current update.
Gonzalez was arrested later than afternoon at his residence, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff.
Rivera had commented that Gonzalez has been charged with previous criminal activity.
Gonzalez’s bond is currently set at $100,000.
