Congressman Cloud announces $5 million federal grant to UT Marine Science Institute

Dignitaries at the announcement of funding from the Economic Development Administration for the Center of Coastal Ocean Science at The University of Texas Marine Science Institute. From left, Nueces County Commissioner Pct. 4 Brent Chesney, Regional Director EDA Jorge Ayala, City of Port Aransas Mayor Pro tem Wendy Moore, Congressman Michael Cloud, State Rep. Todd Hunter, Director of UT Marine Science Institute Robert Dickey, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Affairs for EDA Dennis Alvord and UT AUstin College of Natural Sciences Associate Dean for Research and Facilities Dean Appling.