Congressman Cloud announces $5 million federal grant to UT Marine Science Institute

PORT ARANSAS – Congressman Michael Cloud recently joined the Economic Development Administration for the announcement of a $5 million grant to the University of Texas at Austin to renovate the University’s Marine Science Institute Campus in Port Aransas and help establish the Center for Coastal Ocean Science. The grant will be matched with $1.25 million in local investment.
“This EDA grant brings important hurricane relief to our district while preserving jobs and stimulating private investment,” Congressman Cloud said. “I’m excited to see the facilities rebuilt at UT Port Aransas and the resulting economic growth in the community.
“I will continue working with residents and communities on hurricane recovery as long as there is work left to be done.”
Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross added, “The Trump Administration has been working continuously to support recovery efforts in Texas after the state was devastated by Hurricane Harvey.
“This project will help revitalize the UT Marine Science Institute Campus in Port Aransas by repairing several academic buildings that were damaged by the hurricane and demonstrate the Administration’s commitment to helping American communities rebuild.”
Senator Ted Cruz also added, “Our state has made huge strides on the road to recovery, thanks in large part to the strength and tenacity of the communities along the Texas Gulf Coast.
“Port Aransas is no exception.
“I am grateful these funds will be used to repair the UT Marine Science Institute Campus, and will continue working to ensure Texans receive the resources they need to rebuild.”
The project will help repair multiple buildings as well as create the Center for Coastal Ocean Science. It will also help install a new seawater system to support the campus in the event of future severe weather. This project was made possible by regional planning efforts led by the Coastal Bend Council of Governments.
The EDA funds the Coastal Bend Council of Governments to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development road map that strengthens the regional economy, supports private capital investment, and creates jobs.
This project is funded under the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018. Congress appropriated $600 million to EDA in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance Program funds for disaster relief and recovery as a result of Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria and other natural disasters in 2017.