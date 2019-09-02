Congressman Cloud hosts roundtable on Opportunity Zones in Aransas Pass

ARANSAS PASS – On Tuesday, Congressman Michael Cloud hosted an Opportunity Zones roundtable discussion in order to increase the awareness of Opportunity Zones and how to leverage them for private investment.
Aransas County Judge Burt Mills, Aransas County Navigation District Chairman Malcolm Dieckow, Rockport Mayor Pat Rios, Fulton Mayor Jimmy Kendrick and Aransas County ISD Superintendent Joseph Patek all participated in the meeting along with local community leaders.
They were joined by representatives from various federal agencies such as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Southwest Regional Public Affairs Officer Ty Petty, U.S. Small Business Administration’s Lower Rio Grande Valley District Area Director Angela Burton, the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Economic Development Representative Robert Peche and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Area Director Roel Gomez.
Opportunity Zones are a new tax incentive stemming from the passage of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. In order to spur economic development and job creation, Opportunity Zones provide incentives for long-term private sector investment in economically distressed communities.
There are more than 8,700 designated Qualified Opportunity Zones located in all 50 States, the District of Columbia and five United States territories, according to data from the White House. Of these, approximately 40% are located in rural census tracts, 38% in urban census tracts and 22% in suburban census tracts.
In Texas, there are 628 Opportunity Zones with 60% of their census tracts being rural or partially rural, while 40% are urban.
HUD presented an Opportunity Zones Overview followed by each respective federal agency with community leaders, local entrepreneurs and investors on topics such as economic development, entrepreneurship and education and workforce development.
Additionally, the conversation focused on the housing shortage across the region. Congressman Cloud’s office captured this discussion, along with the ideas and recommendations, in order to submit it to the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council. The roundtable was meant to be informative to the public and to facilitate action at the local level.
“This round table brought together community partners and leaders with related federal agencies to promote dialogue and a better understanding of Opportunity Zones,” Congressman Cloud said. “Our goal is to foster the collaboration needed to help our region attract investment and make the most of the opportunities at hand.”