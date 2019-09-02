Congressman Cloud hosts roundtable on Opportunity Zones in Aransas Pass

At the Opportunity Zones roundtable discussion held in Aransas, Congressman Michael Cloud met with various department and city leaders. From left, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Southwest Regional Public Affairs Officer Ty Petty, U.S. Small Business Administration’s Lower Rio Grande Valley District Area Director Angela Burton, Rep. Cloud, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Area Director Roel Gomez and U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Economic Development representative Robert Peche.