Congressman Michael Cloud (TX-27) recently led a group of 15 Republicans in a letter to President Biden regarding the Biden Administration’s attempt to implement broad-sweeping vaccine mandates while providing little relief for people who have been adversely affected.
The letter states that such a mandate still raises many concerns as to the ethics of the federal government requiring a vaccine which receives special liability protections normally afforded to developing drugs, financially benefiting the vaccine manufacturers.
At the start of the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services invoked the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act in issuing the Declaration Under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act for Medical Countermeasures Against COVID-19. This declaration extended legal liability immunity to vaccine manufacturers such as Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson to avoid legal responsibility from any damages experienced from the experimental vaccines.
At the time, Cloud said these vaccines were known to be novel, and the American public could decide for themselves whether or not they wanted to pursue an experimental COVID-19 vaccine as a preventative tool. Things have now changed with the Biden Administration attempting to mandate a COVID-19 vaccine as a prerequisite to Americans being able to practice their individual liberties.
The letter continued by stating that it is utterly unjust to the American people to not only use the coercive arm of the government to force vaccines upon them, but to then provide little legal recourse for damages should they be adversely affected. It is Congressman Cloud’s belief that in the face of such mandates, the American people should be entitled to greater legal recourse to recoup damages brought on by the federal government.
“Vaccine mandates have no place in a free society,” Cloud said. “The enforcement of Americans to unwillingly inject themselves with an experimental vaccine in order to work, travel or participate in commerce is nothing short of tyrannical.
“If this administration believes these vaccines are safe and effective enough to mandate, then let’s remove the full-blown legal immunity given to manufacturers for ‘experimental drugs.’ The American people should be able to take legal action when necessary against a mandated experimental vaccine.
“Let’s end the mandates and allow Americans to choose what health options are in their best interest."