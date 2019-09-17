Congressman Cloud Speaks at Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act Hearing.

WASHINGTON DC – Congressman Michael Cloud gave remarks and asked questions of witnesses at a House hearing led by House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.), and Pro-Life Caucus Chair Chris Smith (R-N.J.) on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. The hearing featured expert witnesses that included healthcare providers, a former abortion provider, and an abortion statistics research associate.
The Born-Alive Act would require medical practitioners to offer the same standard of care to an abortion survivor that they would for any other child born at the same gestational age. It would also penalize the killing of a born-alive child and would protect mothers from prosecution and give the mother a legal course of action against the abortion provider who neglected to care for the child.
Currently, 24 states do not offer protections for born-alive infants.
Republicans have asked House Democrats for months to take up legislation protecting babies born alive during an abortion. In May, Congressman Cloud asked House leadership to bring this important legislation before Congress for a vote, yet his request was denied.
House Democratic leadership has refused to allow a vote on the Born-Alive Act, and Senate Democrats blocked the bill when it failed to receive the 60 votes necessary to break a filibuster.
“When I ran for Congress, I expected to end up in a debate over the issue of abortion at some point, but I never in my wildest dreams expected to be in a debate over the value of a child already born alive,” said Congressman Cloud. “Babies born alive after an abortion attempt deserve care. I will continue to not only push for this vital legislation but work diligently to build a culture of life across our nation and to protect children at all stages of development.”
The Born-Alive Act was introduced in Congress shortly after comments by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam defending a bill which would have legalized abortion during labor and up to the moment of birth. Governor Northam explained that if a child ended up being born alive, the child would be kept comfortable while a decision was made about his or her fate.
Despite the claims of some abortion providers, babies do sometimes survive abortions and currently in the United States there is no federal law that protects them. The witnesses testified that many babies who died shortly after initially surviving an abortion attempt would have likely survived had laws been in place requiring medical care providers to care for them.
So far, 201 Republican members of Congress, along with three Democrats, have signed the Born-Alive discharge petition. Over the objections of House Democratic leadership, if 218 members of Congress sign it, the bill will be brought up for a vote.