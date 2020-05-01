CORPUS CHRISTI – In the works since 2014, Corpus Christi’s controversial seawater desalination plant is taking another step toward completion.
On April 21, the Corpus Christi City Council approved action to apply for financial assistance to the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) through the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT) for a seawater desalination plant located on the Inner Harbor Ship Channel near Port Aransas. The TWDB included the city’s project in the 2020 SWIFT program prioritization and invited the city to submit a full application by May 11.
Corpus Christi began evaluating potential future water supplies in 2014 as a result of the drought conditions experienced in 2010-2013. After intensive evaluation by a multi-disciplinary group during the first phase, the conclusion was reached that seawater desalination was feasible as a new source for some of the region’s’ water supply needs.
For the second phase, state loan funding was secured to find a site and prepare permits for two plants – one in the vicinity of Inner Harbor Ship Channel next to the ferry landing and the other in the vicinity of La Quinta Channel in San Patricio County.
The second phase began in the summer of the 2018 and was completed in the winter of 2019.
The plant is a topic many local scientists, conservationists and residents have been fighting since it was first announced.
When the project entered its second phase, King Land & Water Owner and Port Aransas Conservancy Co-founder James King said, “There’s really two major issues here; one is the discharge, and one is the intake. And where they’re locating both of these is in the Corpus Christi ship channel which is a hug conduit of tidal flow that carries an ecological soup of biodiversity.”
He said that when the intake sucks in all the water, how will the sea life be filtered out and unharmed? And when the brine extracted from the water gets discharged, how will it be dispersed in order to not affect the diversity of plants and animals?
He added that fishing and the beaches are the city’s major source of income so if the fisheries are impacted, the tourism will also be affected. And the Port Aransas economy is based on tourism.
“The economy of Port Aransas is definitely going to be affected negatively with this located in our backyard,” King said.
LRE Water, LLC Engineer Jordan Furnans, PhD completed discharge tests in October 2019 and found that large freshwater inflows into the bay system actually keep the brine from collecting in one certain area.
“We conclude that the Harbor Island desalination brine discharge, if properly constructed and maintained, will not likely result in environmental conditions that are potentially damaging to the Corpus Christi Bay ecosystem,” Furnans wrote in the final report.
As a regional water supplier for more than 500,000 people as well as all types of businesses and industrial customers, Corpus Christi said they have focused on long-term planning to meet the area’s water supply needs. One of the partners in the process of securing funding for the project is the San Patricio Municipal Water District.
The current application for $222,475,000 will fund the procurement, design and construction costs of a seawater desalination facility.
The City’s current water rate structure for all customers includes 5¢ per 1,000 gallons of water consumed that is deposited into a protected fund for the development of a long-term water supply. The city of Corpus Christi said that in 2018, major water customers volunteered to begin paying 25¢ per 1,000 gallons of water used for a drought-resistant water supply. Both funds will help offset the cost of a new water source and will prevent ‘rate shock’ to commercial and residential customers.
The city has also submitted permits to TCEQ for water discharge permits and water rights on the Inner Harbor Ship Channel and the possible future plant in San Patricio County. The TCEQ is currently taking public comments on the permit application. The city expects for the discharge permit on the application for the Inner Harbor facility to be declared administratively complete in the near future.
For more information about the seawater desalination effort, visit cctexas.com/desal.