SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – Working off a tip, the San Patricio County Sheriff’s investigators had been busy looking into large quantities of brand new copper lines being sold at a Corpus Christi salvage yard.
According to Sheriff Oscar Rivera, sheriff deputies caught up with the seller earlier this week who just happened to be pulling a trailer loaded with 2,000 pounds of thick gauge copper.
Rivera said his team interviewed the seller and learned that the copper came from spools at TEDA TPCO America Industries, located at 5431 TX-35 in Gregory. They then conducted an inventory check and confirmed that $93,000 worth of copper was missing from their yard.
The sheriff also said that two empty spools plus two large full spools were recovered from the seller’s home in Portland.
Investigators continue to work on the case and a felony arrest warrant is in process for the stolen copper.
UPDATE: San Patricio County Sheriff's Office reported that Portland resident Ricardo Salinas, Jr, 42, was booked into the San Patricio County Jail this morning and charged with first degree theft related to the copper spools taken from TEDA TPCO America Industries Industries near Gregory.