San Patricio County cities should be expecting big checks coming their way shortly as the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CLFRF), which was created under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to provide emergency funding for eligible local governments, is beginning to disperse payments.
The U.S. Treasury manages the distribution of the funds to Texas counties and cities with populations above 50,000. Cities, towns, and townships that have populations less than 50,000 are classified as non-entitlement units of local government (NEUs) and will therefore receive funding distributed by Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).
The funds will be distributed in two separate allotments, or tranches, with the first coming soon and the rest coming in about a year.
“The first one is about 50% of what we have been allocated,” Portland City Manager Randy Wright said. “Our total allocation is about $4.2 million, so our first allocation will be about $2.1 million.”
In the county, Gregory is allotted $467,324.30, Ingleside $2,525,434.39, Mathis $1,168,310.75, Odem $584,774.84, Sinton $1,326,645.97 and Taft $710,402.32.
While that may seem like a lot of free money, TDEM has specific ways it can be spent as the following list shows:
• Prevent a threatened or an actual act of terrorism;
• Protect our citizens, residents, visitors, and assets against the greatest threats and hazards;
• Mitigate the loss of life and property by lessening the impact of future disasters;
• Respond quickly to save lives, protect property and the environment, and meet basic human needs in the aftermath of a catastrophic incident; and/or
• Recover through a focus on the timely restoration, strengthening, and revitalization of infrastructure, housing, and a sustainable economy, as well as the health, social, cultural, historic, and environmental fabric of communities affected by a catastrophic incident.
“We’re working on allocating it for various projects but, like with a lot of other federal funds, it’s very limited in scope,” Wright continued. “There’s only a certain number of things we can actually use it for, so we’re looking at that.
“It’s very possible the second tranche won’t be released until probably a year to 14 months from now the way things are going.”
