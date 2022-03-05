Last Thursday the city of Corpus Christi Water Utilities Department sent out a release stating that beginning Monday, Feb. 21, Corpus Christi Water will be adding water from the Colorado River to its water blend as a water source change.
The Colorado River is one of four water sources Corpus Christi Water uses including Lake Texana, Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon. The utilities department said the water blend will be utilized regularly moving forward and used monthly for a minimum of three days.
They said the water will reach customers’ homes beginning Thursday, Feb. 24.
Corpus Christi didn’t release a reason for the new water blend and a request for more information wasn’t immediately returned.
For more than 129 years, Corpus Christi has been vital as the water supplier for the region. Corpus said their commitment to 500,000 residents across the Coastal Bend, including customers throughout San Patricio County, is to deliver water that is affordable, drought-proof, sustainable and reliable.
The city said it does not expect any noticeable changes in residents’ water but customers can call 361-826-CITY (2489) any time with questions about water or wastewater services.
