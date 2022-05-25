After experiencing poor tasting water due to freezing weather temperatures in January, the Corpus Christi Water Utilities began notifying customers when changing water sources. The city does not expect any noticeable changes in residents’ water quality.
On May 9, the Corpus Christi Water Utilities began adding water from the Colorado River to its water blend. This water began reaching customers’ homes on Wednesday, May 11.
The Colorado River is one of four water sources (Colorado River, Lake Texana, Lake Corpus Christi in Mathis and Choke Canyon) for Corpus Christi water. This water blend will be utilized regularly moving forward and used monthly for a minimum of three days.
“It is important that we utilize our drinking water sources optimally and efficiently,” Digital Media Specialist for Corpus Christi Water Utilities Erin Hawkins said. “Using Lake Texana and lower Colorado River water helps to conserve our two reservoirs – Choke Canyon and Lake Corpus Christi.
“(Corpus Christi) operates Choke Canyon Dam and Wesley Seale Dam at Lake Corpus Christi, which feed into the Nueces River. Half of our drinking water comes from the Nueces River. The other half of our drinking water comes from the Mary Rhodes Pipeline.”
She said Corpus Christi has a contract with Lavaca Navidad River Authority for Lake Texana water from Edna. Lake Texana water is utilized daily and travels 101 miles to O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant.
She also said the city also has the Garwood Water Right for water from the Lower Colorado River that was acquired in the early 1990s. Lower Colorado River water has been used in the drinking water blend since 2016. The city invested $150 million in infrastructure for 41 miles of pipeline from Edna to Bay City, along with a pump station in Bay City for delivery of this water.
Corpus Christi said in a statement that water from the Colorado River will be used regularly from this point forward, for a minimum of three days per month.
Residents can call 361-826-2489 with water or wastewater services questions.
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•