CORPUS CHRISTI – The Texas Surf Museum, 309A N. Water St. in Corpus Christi, held its ribbon cutting for their “Waves of Honor” Wall, which contains dog tags with the names of 3,414 Texas soldiers that died in the Vietnam War. The now permanent exhibit is also tied into their “China Beach: Surfing During the Vietnam War and the Healing Power of Wave Riding” exhibit on loan from the California Surf Museum.
The event also served as a Veteran’s Day remembrance for all those who served this country bravely.
Chair of the Board of Directors for the Texas Surf Museum Brad Lomax talked about visiting the “China Beach” exhibit in California and seeing visitors experiencing soldiers’ personal stories through video and photos with tears in their eyes.
“When we brought (the exhibit) here we wanted to Texify it,” Lomax said. “And we wanted to find – and this sounds easier than it was – surfers, who were surfing before their service in Vietnam, who went to Vietnam, served their country and then surfed when they got back.
“And that was more difficult than we thought.”
Lomax said he found three former soldiers who surfed from Corpus Christi and invited one of them to speak at the event.
“One of the ones that we interviewed was a man named Robert Kunicki,” Lomax added.
“Robert is one who looks a lot like Robert Duvall in “Apocalypse Now””, he joked.
As Kunicki made it up to the microphone, he grinned and said, “I don’t know about that, but he did make the First Cavalry Division famous.
“Charlie don’t surf,” he quipped, the line being one of the most famous from said film.
“It’s quite an honor to have the opportunity to stand up and talk and tell a bit of my story, but also have the opportunity to honor those that I served with, my brothers and sisters, that served in Vietnam.
“I would really like to express my appreciation and you really can’t even imagine how much you’ve helped a number of veterans.
“This is all part of our healing process.”
Kunicki, who was a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War, said he remembered back in 1965 when he came over the Harbor Bridge and saw Corpus Christi for the first time. He was just 16-years-old when he family moved from Virginia to Texas, his father being a Command Sergeant Major.
“We topped the bridge and I saw the skyline for the first time and I thought, wow, I am home,” Kunicki recalled.
“Then I discovered surfing.
“That summer of 1965 I thought I had died and gone to heaven, it was so much fun the first time I paddled and caught a wave it lifted me up, and all of a sudden I was out of the water, standing up and it was just a fantastic feeling.”
Such a fantastic feeling that Kunicki soon found himself surfing all day, every day. He said it was the most important thing in his life, even more than school, but “It wasn’t as important as girls.”
He said he surfed every opportunity he had and in the fall of 1965 he entered King High School as a senior and wasn’t even thinking about the military, much less the draft.
“I figured I had plenty of time, and all through that year I surfed had a great time that summer and turned 18 in August,” Kunicki remembered, “but that summer was one of the best I ever had.
“The last thing I was even thinking about was going in military.”
With him and his friends looking to stay out of the Vietnam War, he decided to go to Del Mar College and be deferred from the draft.
Kunicki said he soon found out that college was not nearly as important as surfing, too, and found himself on scholastic probation during the first semester for not attending classes.
By the second semester he was on scholastic suspension and was immediately classified as 1A and eligible for military service.
“My dad said, ‘Well son before they draft you I’m going to take you down and you’re going to join. That way you get to choose what you want’,” Kunicki added.
“Made sense to me.
“And in fact, it’s interesting that most men that served and women that served in Vietnam, were not draftees, at least in combat. I read an article that said about 25% that experienced combat were draftees.
“Now, of course, a lot of them were like me, we were getting ready to be drafted so we joined so we could have what we wanted, otherwise we would have been drafted anyway.”
He said his father knew a thing or two about aviation and said he should sign up to be a helicopter pilot. So at the age of 19 he was in basic training in Louisiana.
Kunicki recalled that at the time they were training 1,000 pilots a month to send to Vietnam and he graduated with a class of 200.
“We got our orders the last few days, and we all knew, there was no question, we were all going to Vietnam.
“And I received orders to Korea – one of four to receive orders to Korea – and I thought I’d been betrayed.”
He went to personnel to find out why he wasn’t going to Vietnam and they told him that his brother was stationed there and they wouldn’t send two brothers to Vietnam at the same time. They also said that if he could find someone to trade orders with to go to Vietnam they could care less, they just wanted a body.
To Kunicki amazement, no one was willing to trade. Everyone wanted to go to Vietnam and do their duty for their country.
“Twelve months later I found myself looking out over the Vietnam landscape, smelling the jet fuel, hearing the sounds of all the helicopters flying over, everyone in uniform,” he continued.
“It was a startling revelation.
“That was the first day of my 365 days – one tour was exactly one year.”
After talking some more on the war and the soldiers he met there, Kunicki talked about those that did not make the full 365 days. Some came home wounded, but more than 58,000 lost their lives.
“Those of which 3,414 were Texans,” Kunicki added.
While he proclaimed he was no poet at the beginning of his speech, he did share his feelings about visiting the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. in such a form.
“I first viewed the wall from a distance,
A cold and rainy day in 1982,
I found safety inside my car,
Yes, it’s the rain, that keeps me here
Unwillingly to open the door,
I stared from a window at the black wall in the distance
A memorial of so many memories,
Knowing it contained the names of so many of my brothers and sisters,
How can I approached it, what can I say,
Perhaps another day I will return,
It would be 20 years before I would try again,
To approach the wall names,
This time I would not let them down, this time I would stay,
As I got closer the first name came into view,
So small it was on that black granite wall,
Then another and another,
I could see them now, my brothers and sisters who had fallen.
They were there, all of them,
Emotions I had inside me for so many years suddenly and unexpectedly came out as tears,
Tears for my fallen brothers and sisters,
Tears of sadness and I cried out, look what they have done to us,
I have returned several times since then, each time gets easier,
Because now I know as I stare into the black mirrored wall,
I am there with my brothers and sisters,
And I’m finally home.”