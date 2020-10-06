Corpus Christi to hold virtual townhalls on desal plants

CORPUS CHRISTI – With the proposed Corpus Christi desalination plants costing upwards of $220 million and putting the tab on area residents, along with raising water rates, the public will finally get a chance to get their questions answered.
The two proposed seawater desalination plants, one located on the Inner Harbor Ship Channel near Port Aransas and the other to be located in San Patricio County at La Quinta Channel, are currently in the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) water rights permitting approval phase.
King Land & Water Owner and Port Aransas Conservancy co-founder James King said in a previous online statement, “There’s really two major issues here; one is the discharge, and one is the intake. And where they’re locating both of these is in the Corpus Christi ship channel which is a huge conduit of tidal flow that carries an ecological soup of biodiversity.”
He asked when the intake sucks in all the water, how will the sea life be filtered out and unharmed? And when the brine extracted from the water gets discharged, how will it be dispersed in order to not affect the diversity of plants and animals?
King added that fishing and the beaches are the city’s major source of income so if the fisheries are impacted, the tourism will also be affected. And the Port Aransas economy is based on tourism.
Organizations such as For the Greater Good, Ingleside on the Bay Coastal Watch Association and other area civic groups delivered thousands of petitions to the Corpus Christi City Council last month. The petitions were collected to add a charter amendment which would allow residents to vote on the proposed plants in November.
While they did not collect the necessary amount of petitions, they also called for public hearings to provide information and receive public feedback on the projects and it seems their voice has been heard.
Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb and City Manager Peter Zanoni are inviting Coastal Bend citizens to join them for virtual town hall meetings to learn more about the city’s seawater desalination project. This will also allow area residents to provide input, gather information on the project and participate in an open dialogue.
The meetings will be held on October 6, 8, 12 and 14, from 6 to 7:15 p.m.
There are three ways to watch and participate in the live event.
On YouTube you can go to their channel, CCTVCorpusChristi, and post questions in the comments.
Another way to watch will be Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/citygov where questions will be collected from comments.
Residents can also watch on their TV. Spectrum customers can watch on channel 1300, Grande customers on channel 20 and AT&T Uverse customers on channel 99. Questions will be collected by calling 361-826-3211.
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•