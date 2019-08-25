County clerk gets ‘OK’ to preserve courthouse history

SINTON – Sitting in the basement of the San Patricio County Courthouse are hundreds of historical documents dating back to the 1800s bound in massive binders and books.
In order to ensure that their history remains intact, county commissioners were asked on Monday to vote on the 2020 County Clerk’s records archive fee and records management and preservation fee for San Patricio County Clerk Gracie Alaniz-Gonzales which totals $69,640.30.
While that may seem like a lot, it’s pretty hard to put a price on history.
“How many of those minutes do we have?” County Judge David Krebs asked the County Clerk Gonzales.
“A bunch,” she answered with a laugh.
“We’re going to preserve some commissioner’s court books, they go back to the 1867.”
The volumes of historical documents will also be digitized and available for the public to read them online soon after the preservation process is complete.
This isn’t the first time such a large amount of money was used for preservation of courthouse documents. Volumes of county deed records, dating back to 1846, were preserved in archival plastic sheeting and placed in waterproof casings which cost nearly half a million dollars.
Gonzales said now they should last another hundred years at least.
She also recalled a visit she paid to the archival company in Dallas that’s housed in an old massive Kodak building.
“They have sections, like some people take it apart because sometimes they’re bound, so they cut them apart but they don’t throw anything away,” Gonzales said. “They have this paper cutter that’s huge and they don’t throw anything away so when they get to the end of it all, they make sure that they didn’t cut any words off.”
And for those readers worried that the county is spending tax dollars on these projects, fear not. The county clerk’s office collects the money itself for these costs.
“This is all we do with the preservation money,” Gonzales continued. “Us here, we can put a small fee in when people file for property records or we can collect it in our court costs and we can collect it in our vital records.
“When we sell a birth certificate or marriage license, we can attach that fee to it.
“And it’s a special fee that it’s your ear marked only for that – the county couldn’t get it in and say we’re going to use it to pay for this or we’re going to use it to pay that.”
While touring the office, something also became apparent. Every separate room in the county clerk’s office had vault doors, including the main entrance, which most people don’t seem to notice.
“The whole office is a vault,” Gonzales said. “So nobody can get in here unless we open it.”