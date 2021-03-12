San Patricio County Health Authority Dr. James Mobley told commissioners that COVID-19 cases in San Patricio County are currently at the same level they were in June 2020 – which is a very good thing.
“I’m very hopeful that if we can get our vaccines out before we get another spike, we may start to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
“We were allocated 700 doses to the San Patricio County Department of Public Health and 100 doses to Bay Area dialysis in Aransas Pass, so we’re excited.”
Due to the winter storm, the doses were pushed back and were received last week and a plan was put into place for distribution.
Mobley also said that once they receive the doses, it normally takes about two days to get things set in motion and ready for distribution. A big issue the county is facing is that residents are signing up online multiple times, usually by accident, so the list must be double checked to ensure the full number of doses gets distributed.
He added that so far, 12.4 percent of the county’s available population (those 18 years of age and above) has received the first dose compared to 11 percent of Texas residents with 4.8 percent receiving the second dose also. For the entire United States, there are 13.1% that received the first dose.
At a State of the County luncheon hosted by the Portland Chamber of Commerce, SPC Emergency Management Coordinator Sara Williams and SPC Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder took to the stage to give more insight as to where the county was and is currently in terms of dealing with the pandemic.
Williams is the coordinator for nine of the 12 cities in the county, but said that all the municipalities keep in touch.
“2020 was definitely a banner year trying to work together,” she said. “We all started hearing about this towards the end of 2019, at least those of us in public health and emergency management. We started hearing the rumblings of this coming from overseas and we were bracing ourselves to see what the impact would be once it came into the United States.”
She said it wasn’t until mid-March of last year when they all started to have serious conversations about the virus coming into the area.
“I will say that in my almost 18 years now of being in emergency management, I’ve never seen a community that comes together the way San Patricio County and all of its communities within it do.
“You all should applaud yourself for how well you work together, and how will you coordinate amongst each other.”
Williams said that they also faced challenges with keeping on eye on the county residents who did become infected because during Hurricane Harvey the county lost its only hospital so communicating with neighboring hospitals hasn’t been easy.
Rieder added that her department started COVID Coffee, a virtual meeting on their Facebook page where stakeholders could ask questions and get answers. She also updated equipment during the onset of the virus which helps with scheduling vaccine appointments a lot better than the old systems.
She added that the health department also established its own phone bank with county departments volunteering their employees to help answer questions and help in registering individuals who don’t have access to internet. They also give out information on current and future challenges when it comes to COVID-19 administration and distribution of vaccines.
“Like we said, our rates are continuing to go down and everything has been great,” Rieder said. “I want to thank everyone who’s come out and helped. And I’d like to thank all the first responders that I’ve worked with. I know sometimes they’re excited to hear my phone calls, sometimes they’re not,” she laughed.
“But our offices are open, our phones are open. You may not be able to reach us all the time, but that doesn’t mean we’re not listening. We’re still here.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•