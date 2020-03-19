County declares Local State Disaster, releases restrictions for restaurant dining, mass gatherings

SINTON – During a special commissioners court hearing, San Patricio County Judge David Krebs declared a Local State of Disaster due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
City staff and officials filled a courtroom in the courthouse to hear the details about the declaration Thursday afternoon.
One of the big issues brought forth by commissioners was the adoption of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) Recommendation as to mitigation Strategies listed below.
A. In an effort to slow the spread COVID-19, this Declaration hereby adopts the CDC’s recommendations as to mitigation strategies, as amended, designed to prevent community spread of this virus.
B. This Declaration hereby limits the size of Mass Gatherings held by 10 or more individuals at high risk for severe illness; or 50 or more individuals at low risk for illness within the unincorporated areas of San Patricio County and those cities who that have adopted and approved San Patricio County’s Multi-Jurisdictional Basic Emergency Management Plan.
For purposes of this Declaration, a “Mass Gathering” is any event or convening, subject to the exceptions and clarifications below, that brings together or is likely to bring together 10 or more individuals in high-risk populations; or 50 or more all other individuals at the same time in a single room or other single confined or enclosed space, such as, by way of example and without limitation, an auditorium, theatre, stadium (indoor or outdoor), event center, festival grounds, meeting hall, conference center or any other confined indoor or confined outdoor space.
A “Mass Gathering” includes events in confined outdoor spaces, which means an outdoor space that is enclosed by a fence, physical barrier, or other structure and where people are present and they are within arm’s length of one another for extended periods.
For purposes of clarity, a “Mass Gathering” does not include the following:
1. gatherings of people in multiple, separate enclosed spaces in a single building, so
long as 50 people are not present in any single space at the same time;
2. use of enclosed spaces where 50 or more people may be present at different times during the day, so long as 50 or more people are not present in the space at the same time;
3. public or private schools;
4. places of worship;
5. office space, hotels, or residential buildings;
6. grocery stores, shopping malls, outdoor markets, restaurants, or other retail establishments where large nun1bers of people are present but it is unusual for them to be within atm’s length of one another for extended periods; and
7. hospitals, medical facilities and shelters.
C. That this Declaration hereby directs that restaurants and other dining establishments shall not permit on-premises consumption of food or drink; provided however that such establishments may continue to offer food for take-out and by delivery provided they follow the social distancing protocols set forth by the CDC.
D. That this Declaration, as stated above, limits gatherings of persons in high-risk populations in excess of 10 persons. Organizations that serve primarily high-risk persons should cancel gatherings in excess of 10 persons. Organizations that serve high-risk populations (defined below) should follow CDC guidance for social distancing. “High-Risk Populations” include people who are:
l. 60 years old and older;
2. People with certain health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, diabetes,
kidney disease and weakened immune systems;
3. People who are pregnant or were pregnant in the last two weeks.
The declaration of Local State of Disaster will take effect at 12:01 a.m., Friday, March 19 and will continue until rescinded in accordance with the above cited statute, but in no instance will this declaration continue for more than seven days without being authorized by the county commissioners court.