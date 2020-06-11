County elections office receives grant for voter, worker safety ahead of June early voting

SINTON – As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, San Patricio County Election Administrator Pam Hill has set her sights on Early Voting which takes place on June 29 and the Primary Runoff Elections on July 14. This preparation includes $64,367.59 to help the election office and polling places stay safe during the upcoming voting period.
Back on March 27, President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) into law which included $400 million in new Help America Vote Act (HAVA) emergency funds. The Act made those funds available to states to prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020 election cycle.
The supplemental funding is being distributed by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and will provide states with additional resources to protect the 2020 elections from the effects of the pandemic. Texas was awarded a total of $29,456,208 with counties providing a 20% match to any funds granted.
County commissioners recently voted for the $12,873.25 match, coming from the county’s contingency fund, needed to receive the $64,367.59 HAVA funds.
“(The funds) are to help with anything that we need as far as social distancing and protecting our election workers and then of course the mail-in ballots that are expected to come in and any extra office equipment that we’re going to need,” Hill said. “We’re looking at needing another scanner for mail-in ballots.
“And what we don’t use goes back. But we’ll use it all, don’t worry about that.”
According to Hill, this year the state mandates that there be at least one polling location per county commissioner precinct which will bring the county to five locations throughout the county instead of the usual 10.
June 29
Early Voting Schedule & Locations
San Patricio County Elections Office Room 2, 410 W Market in Sinton.
• June 29 through July 2, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• July 6, 8 and 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• July 7 and 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
July 14
Primary Runoff Election Center Locations
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• San Patricio County Fairgrounds Civic Center Ballroom A, 219 W. 5th St. in Sinton
• Portland Community Center Multi-Purpose Room, 2000 Billy G. Webb Dr. in Portland
• Aransas Pass Civic Center Lightening Welk Room, 700 W. Wheeler Ave. in Aransas Pass
• Taft Kiva Hut, 401 Park St. in Taft
• Mathis City Hall Annex, 401 E San Patricio in Mathis