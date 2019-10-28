County employees insurance to drop in 2020

SINTON – San Patricio County employees should be looking for a 10% decrease in insurance costs come 2020 as commissioners approved changes in benefits last Monday.
“We accrued some excess reserves so what we want to impose to the commissioners court today there are several items to improve the benefits by using some of the reserves we’ve established,” San Patricio County insurance consultant William Rusteberg said.
“First thing we want to recommend to you is to lower the cost of the program by 10% across the board. That would be the county contributions and also the employees that are covering the families that are paying federal deductions deduction recommending their costs go down 10% effective Jan. 1, which is the renewal date.”
A benefit he wants to improve is the Asserta Health Program which he explained is a voluntary program that helps employees in need of surgery or special medical care find all possible options.
“They can still go wherever they want to go as they normally do under the approved health plan, but they have the option of using the Asserta Plan where they can make a phone call Asserta actually goes out and negotiates a bundled rate at a tremendous discount,” Rusteberg added.
“Then the employee could elect to take advantage of that or not. And we want waive all financial responsibility to patient.
“The patient would pay nothing – no deductibles, no co-insurance, no copay.”
He also said that the dental and life insurance would stay the same.
Another benefit staying the same is the HALO-Flight membership that the county is opted into. Employees membership fee is taken out of their paychecks like their insurance and will remain at the same cost.
What the membership does is it allows the $28,000 a trip HALO-Flight cost come down to only a county rate of $58,000 a year, which the court saw as a major cost savings.
With all the news of savings going around, the issue of bariatric surgery came up, and while it’s not bad news, it’s something that needs some time to address.
Last year, the county insurance said it would cover bariatric surgery, which is a surgery to decrease the size of a patients stomach to aid in weight loss. On April 1, the first county employee had the surgery performed.
The insurance consultants simply want to place the benefit on hold until April 2020 so they can test the results and see if it was working before continuing on with the program.
“So it’s all good news, judge,” Rusteberg said. “Lower your cost, waive patient responsibility for everything but bariatric surgery and keep the dental rates and the life rates the same.
“It’s hard to lower cost in today’s environment.”
Before voting to approve the changes, County Judge David Krebs said with a grin, “Thank you for the good news.”
