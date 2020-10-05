County face covering order to be reinstated

SINTON – After just one week of allowing the San Patricio County mask order to expire, under the recommendation of SPC Department of Public Health Medical Director Dr. James Mobley, it seems as though the public has caused commissioners to have a change of heart.
“It didn’t take long to create an ugly situation across this county with our businesses,” County Judge David Krebs said earlier today.
“I had to go out to one restaurant in Portland where six people were out front saying that they did not have to wear a mask into this restaurant anymore because I said that they didn’t have to wear a mask,” Krebs said.
He added that this happened last Monday afternoon and the county’s face covering order was not set to expire until Wednesday afternoon.
He reminded them that even though the county order would expire, the governor’s order is still in effect for now until he releases it.
“The lady looked at me and asked how the governor tell us what to do in our county,” Krebs said. “I answered, ‘Ma’am, I’m elected judge of this county. I’m elected the judge to abide by the law and the governor’s order GA-29 is the law in the state of Texas right now.”
Krebs went on to say his office, as well as some of the commissioners, were inundated with calls last week asking if they had to wear masks. Calls also came from businesses asking what to do if someone came in saying they didn’t have to wear masks because he said they didn’t have to.
Because of this, Judge Krebs is reinstating his mask order which will go into effect in seven days.
“You have to remember it doesn’t make any difference what I do in this county, GA-29 is in effect,” he continued. “I cannot supersede or overrule the governor’s order.”
He said the court will have the choice to approve the county face covering order at next Monday’s commissioners court hearing.
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•