The fate of a hospital district to be created in San Patricio County is now in the hands of residents as early voting is underway and will end Oct. 29, with election day set for Nov. 2.
While SPC Health Authority James Mobley and Ron Jorgenson have been lobbying for the creation of the hospital district, which would allow a hospital be built somewhere in the county being paid for by residents’ tax dollars, many cities throughout the county have rallied against it.
“We researched private, public – everything we could find to build a hospital and there is only one option that would create a stable financial structure for a hospital, and that’s a hospital district,” Mobley said.
The Portland, Sinton, Ingleside and Aransas Pass city councils all passed resolutions against creating a hospital district with AP stating in its resolution, “The San Patricio County Commissioners should rescind their hospital district election order.
“A study of the size and type of hospital that is needed, the scope of its services, its location and its financial means should be undertaken by a committee of knowledgeable San Patricio residents prior to any future hospital district vote.”
The Sinton City Council said in its resolution, “ ... no town hall meetings have been scheduled to provide information to the general public.”
Mobley has addressed the issue of location many times stating that a location couldn’t be determined until the creation of the hospital district. If it passes, studies will be done and a temporary hospital board will be created by county commissioners until the May 2022 election where residents can then vote on who gets seats.
“We need the citizens to come out and vote now, so that we can have an opportunity to reset and have a community dialogue about A-plus plus health care in San Patricio County,” Portland Mayor Cathy Skurow said.
County residents will find out what the future of hospitals in San Patricio County will look like in just a few short weeks from now.
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•