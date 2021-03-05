Corpus Christi Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) headed back to commissioners court where they would consider and act upon a resolution in support of the development and implementation of an Industrial Master Plan for San Patricio County. The county would also vote to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the MPO, a process that began back in 2019.
County Judge David Krebs said that during 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic stepped in and disrupted those plans but now they’re working on getting things back on track.
“The resolution that we passed then said that we were going to put up to $200,000 or 75 percent of the money to create this master plan,” Judge Krebs said. “What the master plan will have the MPO working with every community in this county so we can set up an area where industry is going to be going in and where commercial business would be going in.”
Essentially the master plan would map out areas in the county where the communities, working with their economic development corporations or chambers of commerce, agree certain industries would work best according to stakeholders. Commissioners plan on holding several meetings over the next few years to make sure everyone is happy when new industry and business comes to town. Krebs also said that some of the money paid to develop the plan will come from cities throughout the county.
And Judge Krebs knows that growth is inevitable and a master plan would make it work a whole lot smoother.
The MPO said that by 2045, Nueces and San Patricio Counties will be home to more than 611,000 people, growing by more than 156,000. They also said that one of the biggest changes is the trend in employment and forecasts the number of jobs to grow by more than 70,000 in the next 25 years from 194,000 to 265,000.
MPO Transportation Planning Director Robert McDonald said that while they are a federally funded program, they do take on special projects like this since smaller local governments don’t have planning committees or the know-how to prepare for massive growth.
“We know how the system works,” McDonald said. “We can hire consultants to be an extension of our staff while also working for the county.
“We can shepherd the process and we are independent of all of you, but we can work for you, and we have the capacity to run a consultant study and make sure they’re living up to what you all agree on the scope of services for the industrial management plan, and go from there.”
Pct. 4 County Commissioner Howard Gillespie, who’s also on the project’s technical advisory committee, said the need to form a master plan came to fruition after ExxonMobil-Sabic decided where they wanted to locate on their own with no real say from the county or local residents.
“It was decided we did need to do something to set up industrial areas so when these people come in we can say this is where you can go or can’t go because this is too close to the city or it’s too close to school,” Gillespie said.
McDonald added that they still have a large amount of data that was collected when they started in 2019 but still need about 10 to 15 more months to collect everything they need.
“We have a lot of data already, but we now need to get into the exact details of other areas, other incentives and if there are they enterprise zones,” McDonald added. “All of these cities will be undergoing development, we just need to figure out the scope of that activity.”
