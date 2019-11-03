County issues another 90-day burn ban

SINTON – County commissioners were presented with a recommendation from San Patricio County Fire Marshal Steven Loving to issue an additional 90 days for a burn ban for the county.
“I know over the past several months, it’s been kind of a yo-yo effect with our weather,” the fire marshal said. “We had some rain and, yes, those amounts drop the drought index for the county.”
Loving said he checked on the drought index earlier before court and it was back up 574. The drought index, for a burn ban recommendation, is 575.
The fire marshal said he has been updating the drought index amounts weekly.
“At this time there is supposed to be two more cold fronts that are coming in,” Loving said. “The prediction on the rain with it is minimally at best 0.75 inches.”
“That’s all we’re looking at within the next seven days.”
He then recommended to the court issuing another 90-day burn ban.
“What little bit of rain we have gotten has brought up some areas but those areas are drying,” Loving said. “It’s not taking that long to dry out.”
The fire marshal explained that one day, the county’s index dropped 23 points but in three days, it had risen back up to the 575 average.
Commissioners then moved to approve the fire marshal’s recommendation and extended the burn ban.
