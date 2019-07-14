Sinton – According to Sheriff Oscar Rivera, jail staff observed inmate Leann Thomas-Villa acting erratically on Tuesday morning.
Thomas-Villa was in custody on a warrant for possession of synthetic marijuana.
Rivera said the jail staff conducted a cell and strip search of the offender and discovered 24 grams of methamphetamine found on Thomas-Villa.
Unlike prisons, not every inmate is subject to a strip search at a county jail facility upon booking.
“You gotta treat (inmates) differently. They’re still there (in jail), still a suspect. And so, the rules are different per se. As opposed to (an inmate)that has been convicted and (is in) prison,” Rivera said.
The sheriff stated a strip search wouldn’t be conduced on someone who had unpaid tickets as opposed to someone that is in possession of a controlled substance.
State regulations dictate who is subject to a strip search.
“There are specific guidelines that say a person is subject (to a strip search) if you have reasonable belief if a person has contraband, or has a hidden weapon,” said Rivera.
According to Texas Administrative Code title 37, part 9, chapter 265, rule 265.2, “When facility personnel reasonably believe it to be necessary, inmates should undergo a thorough strip search for weapons and contraband that may pose a threat to the security or safety of the facility. The strip search shall be conducted by jailer(s) or designated staff of the same gender in a reasonable and dignified manner and place.”
Thomas-Villa now faces charges of a controlled substance in a correctional facility.
According to Rivera, the offense committed by Thomas-Villa is a felony.
On a Facebook post, Rivera commented, “Glad jail staff was alert and prevented a bigger problem.”