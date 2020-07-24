County Judge Krebs asks for voluntary evacuation ahead of Tropical Storm Hanna’s landfall

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – San Patricio County Emergency Management sent out a press release at noon today that stated county staff had monitored a conference call with the National Weather Service this morning, then soon after County Judge David Krebs visited with Emergency Operation Center staff to get updates on Tropical Storm Hanna.
Hanna is forecasted to strengthen and it is expected to bring extremely high winds to portions of the Texas coast, where Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect from the mouth of the Rio Grande to San Louis Pass. Because Hanna is forecast to become a strong tropical storm before making landfall on the South Texas Coast tomorrow, wind impacts could include some damage to homes and unanchored mobile homes along with downed trees and power lines.
The tropical storm is also expected to produce heavy rains across portions of San Patricio County which could result in flash flooding and creek and river flooding. Tropical storm force winds and surge impacts are also expected to begin as early as tonight.
The forecast for Hanna includes the possibility of a Category 1 Hurricane at landfall. Peak storm surge flooding is expected to be one to three feet above ground level. Impacts could include several evacuations or water rescues and the flooding of some structures.
Strong winds, heavy rainfall and flooding will be the primary concerns, therefore voluntary evacuation should be considered by those in low lying areas prone to flooding and those in motorhomes, travel trailers or other dwells that might not withstand the projected storm force winds of 60 to 65 mph.
San Patricio County residents in low lying areas subject to flooding must take immediate precautions to plan for such rainfall and flooding to include voluntary evacuation beginning today. Rainfall totals of four to eight inches are expected but that number could rise as high as 12 inches.
Area residents are asked to take necessary precautions to protect lives and secure property.
Additionally, all vehicle travel should be limited beginning Saturday at 6 a.m. until noon on Sunday.
San Patricio County will continue to monitor weather conditions and will report as necessary. Stay Informed by visiting www.sanpatem.com or www.facebook.com/SPCOEM.